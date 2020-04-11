Advanced search

Updated

Amazing gesture by store owner just hours after JCB used in ram raid at branch of McColl’s

PUBLISHED: 09:44 11 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:12 11 April 2020

Thieves used a teleporter to smash their way into McColl's in Walton Road, Wisbech overnight. Picture: PETER RIPLEY

Thieves used a teleporter to smash their way into McColl's in Walton Road, Wisbech overnight. Picture: PETER RIPLEY

Archant

Hours after raiders used a JCB to smash their way into McColl’s in Wisbech, store bosses handed over goods that might otherwise be destroyed to a local support group.

Thieves used a teleporter to smash their way into McColl's in Walton Road, Wisbech overnight. Picture: ADAM BRUNO Thieves used a teleporter to smash their way into McColl's in Walton Road, Wisbech overnight. Picture: ADAM BRUNO

Police were called at 3.12am on Good Friday after being alerted to a ram raid in progress at McColl’s in Walton Road.

A police spokesman said: “On officers’ arrival no offenders were at the scene, however a JCB remained in the middle of the road.”

You may also want to watch:

Once store bosses arrived, they decided there were some goods that wouldn’t keep, and they contacted local councillors.

“The owner and staff were very keen to ensure nothing was wasted during this time and those who needed it, received it,” said a town council spokesman.

Volunteer councillors the items and delivered the items to 50 Backpacks, the Wisbech support group helping homeless and vulnerable.

“50 Backpacks are doing an amazing job getting food to those who are struggling and were very happy to see more supplies being delivered to them,” said the council spokesman.

“In the darkest moments, some people shine the brightest and are a beacon for others.”

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Director of public health warns ‘stay at home’ but its clear that in parts of Peterborough many continue to ignore her plea

People in Peterborough Still out enjoying the hot weather during lockdown, Embankment, Peterborough Wednesday 08 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Domino’s delivery driver throws food on customer’s driveway after being accused of eating slice of pizza

Domino�s Pizza delivery driver in Soham throwing food all over Sam Howard�s driveway. Picture: Supplied/Sam Howard

Amazing gesture by store owner just hours after JCB used in ram raid at branch of McColl’s

Thieves used a teleporter to smash their way into McColl's in Walton Road, Wisbech overnight. Picture: PETER RIPLEY

Sex offender from Wisbech who stole goods worth more than £11,000 admits to string of offences

The scale of the operation at hand for workers at 50 Backpacks in Wisbech. Picture: FACEBOOK/50 BACKPACKS VISION

Man, 21, who was ‘acting suspiciously’ in Wisbech caught in drugs arrest

Neighbourhood officers and PCSOs were on patrol in Wisbech when they spotted a man acting suspiciously. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND

Most Read

Coronavirus: Director of public health warns ‘stay at home’ but its clear that in parts of Peterborough many continue to ignore her plea

People in Peterborough Still out enjoying the hot weather during lockdown, Embankment, Peterborough Wednesday 08 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Domino’s delivery driver throws food on customer’s driveway after being accused of eating slice of pizza

Domino�s Pizza delivery driver in Soham throwing food all over Sam Howard�s driveway. Picture: Supplied/Sam Howard

Amazing gesture by store owner just hours after JCB used in ram raid at branch of McColl’s

Thieves used a teleporter to smash their way into McColl's in Walton Road, Wisbech overnight. Picture: PETER RIPLEY

Sex offender from Wisbech who stole goods worth more than £11,000 admits to string of offences

The scale of the operation at hand for workers at 50 Backpacks in Wisbech. Picture: FACEBOOK/50 BACKPACKS VISION

Man, 21, who was ‘acting suspiciously’ in Wisbech caught in drugs arrest

Neighbourhood officers and PCSOs were on patrol in Wisbech when they spotted a man acting suspiciously. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Amazing gesture by store owner just hours after JCB used in ram raid at branch of McColl’s

Thieves used a teleporter to smash their way into McColl's in Walton Road, Wisbech overnight. Picture: PETER RIPLEY

‘Scumbags’ says councillor of those who broke into village Co-op, community centre and torched their getaway car

Isleham Co-op that was hit by raiders. A local councillor described the offenders as 'scumbags' Picture; GOOGLE

Coronavirus: 100 times a day we’re told ‘stay at home’ but the big question is whether everyone in Peterborough is listening?

People in Peterborough Still out enjoying the hot weather during lockdown, Embankment, Peterborough Wednesday 08 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Coronavirus: South Cambridgeshire Council leader ‘shocked’ by Fenland councillor’s ‘lie’ over finances and for ‘playing political games’

South Cambs Council leader Bridget Smith has accused a Fenland councillor of a lie over her council's finances.

Simply the Best: St Neots’ dad thanks NHS staff in the style of Tina Turner

Brian Moore from St Neots pays tribute to NHS workers through the music of Tina Turner
Drive 24