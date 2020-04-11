Amazing gesture by store owner just hours after JCB used in ram raid at branch of McColl’s

Thieves used a teleporter to smash their way into McColl's in Walton Road, Wisbech overnight. Picture: PETER RIPLEY Archant

Hours after raiders used a JCB to smash their way into McColl’s in Wisbech, store bosses handed over goods that might otherwise be destroyed to a local support group.

Police were called at 3.12am on Good Friday after being alerted to a ram raid in progress at McColl’s in Walton Road.

A police spokesman said: “On officers’ arrival no offenders were at the scene, however a JCB remained in the middle of the road.”

Once store bosses arrived, they decided there were some goods that wouldn’t keep, and they contacted local councillors.

“The owner and staff were very keen to ensure nothing was wasted during this time and those who needed it, received it,” said a town council spokesman.

Volunteer councillors the items and delivered the items to 50 Backpacks, the Wisbech support group helping homeless and vulnerable.

“50 Backpacks are doing an amazing job getting food to those who are struggling and were very happy to see more supplies being delivered to them,” said the council spokesman.

“In the darkest moments, some people shine the brightest and are a beacon for others.”