Thieves smash their way into shop using teleporter

PUBLISHED: 13:03 10 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:03 10 April 2020

Thieves used a teleporter to smash their way into McColl's in Walton Road, Wisbech overnight. Picture: PETER RIPLEY

Thieves used a teleporter to smash their way into McColl's in Walton Road, Wisbech overnight. Picture: PETER RIPLEY



Thieves used a teleporter to smash their way into a Wisbech shop overnight.

Thieves used a teleporter to smash their way into McColl's in Walton Road, Wisbech overnight. Picture: ADAM BRUNO Thieves used a teleporter to smash their way into McColl's in Walton Road, Wisbech overnight. Picture: ADAM BRUNO

Photos posted on social media this morning show McColl’s in Walton Road has been broken into.

The glass front door has been completely shattered and significant damage caused to the door frame.

it is not yet known what, if anything, the thieves stole.

Police have been contacted for comment.

