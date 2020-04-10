Thieves smash their way into shop using teleporter

Thieves used a teleporter to smash their way into McColl's in Walton Road, Wisbech overnight. Picture: PETER RIPLEY Archant

Thieves used a teleporter to smash their way into a Wisbech shop overnight.

Photos posted on social media this morning show McColl’s in Walton Road has been broken into.

The glass front door has been completely shattered and significant damage caused to the door frame.

it is not yet known what, if anything, the thieves stole.

Police have been contacted for comment.