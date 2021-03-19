Published: 12:59 PM March 19, 2021 Updated: 10:08 AM March 20, 2021

Wisbech mayor Cllr Aigars Balsevics has been handed a £1,000 fixed penalty notice by Cambridgeshire police for Covid-19 breaches at his pub, the Angel, on Christmas Eve. - Credit: WTC

Wisbech mayor Aigars Balsevics says that with “hindsight” he could have done more to prevent Covid-19 breaches at one of his three pubs.

Hit by a £1,000 fixed penalty notice and removed as the designated premises supervisor (DPS) at The Angel, he has spoken of the events of the past tumultuous week.

“I wear two hats, one as a licensee and one as the mayor,” he said in a statement released earlier today.

“As licensee I have to run a business that works for my staff and my customers.

“As well I provide for the well-being and safety of them by promoting the licensing objectives.

“As mayor I understand I must set an example.

“I cannot talk about the ongoing licensing case as it is my intention to appeal the decision and I don’t want to jeopardise the case.

“With hindsight I do accept I could have done more and there are lessons for us all”.

He reminded people his term of office as mayor was for one year and expires on May 17

“In this year, I have worked hard attending events (where possible due to Covid) and raised thousands of pounds for local charities.

“I did medication deliveries and grocery shopping for elderly and vulnerable people.”

As mayor he would presides over meetings of Wisbech Town Council; on Monday the council decided to postpone their scheduled meeting for April.

The council won’t meet again until the end of May.

Yesterday it was revealed that Cllr Balsevics had been handed a £1,000 fixed notice penalty for breaching Covid-19 regulations.

A police spokesperson said: “A 39-year-old man has been made aware that a £1,000 Covid Fixed Penalty Notice was submitted at the end of last month.

“It is currently being considered by ACRO Criminal Records Office.

“We encourage communities to take personal responsibility and follow Government regulations to help stop the spread of the virus.”

The statement was provided following a request by this newspaper as to whether Cambridgeshire Police had taken action separately to that by Fenland District Council licensing committee.

Cllr Balsevics, 39, went before a licensing subcommittee of the council on Monday.

He faced allegations that on Christmas Eve he was the DPS of the Angel public house when police and environmental health officers inspected it.

On Thursday the committee removed Cllr Balsevics as the DPS and suspended the pub’s premises licence held by Elgoods for three months.

“There was little or no safeguarding for employees and customers,” was the verdict of the licensing committee of Fenland District Council.

“The motive behind this blatant disregard can only be for profit,” the committee concluded.

Elgoods has been told to find a new tenant for the Angel.

ACRO Criminal Records Office (ACRO)offers those who have received fixed penalty notices the option of paying in full within 28 days or contesting it through the courts.

There is no facility to appeal or dispute.

These can only be contested through a court hearing.

In an earlier statement to one journalist, he said that he hoped and believed the licensing committee’s verdict would be overturned on appeal.

Once an appeal is lodged – he has 21 days in which to do so – he can continue to run the Angel.

He said that he did not believe the decision of the committee to be “proportionate based on the facts as presented in the hearing”.