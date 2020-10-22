Mayor of Wisbech keeping busy by thanking businesses for charity support

Mayor of Wisbech, Councillor Aigars Balsevics, has thanked businesses that have supported his chosen charities. Pictured is Cllr Balsevics (left) with Simon Brett, managing director of Bretts Transport. Picture: WISBECH TOWN COUNCIL Archant

The mayor of Wisbech has been keeping busy by thanking businesses that have donated to his chosen charities.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mayor of Wisbech, Councillor Aigars Balsevics, has thanked businesses that have supported his chosen charities, including Elgood's. Picture: WISBECH TOWN COUNCIL Mayor of Wisbech, Councillor Aigars Balsevics, has thanked businesses that have supported his chosen charities, including Elgood's. Picture: WISBECH TOWN COUNCIL

Councillor Aigars Balsevics visited Elgood & Sons brewery on Tuesday, October 20 to meet estate manager Robin Hotson, its managing director and other team members, before meeting Simon Brett, managing director of Bretts Transport, the next day.

To the surprise of other Wisbech town councillors, Cllr Balsevics sent an email to say he would like to donate £500 from his civic allowance to provide further support to his charities,

A Wisbech Town Council spokesperson said: “Simon explained the decision to support the mayor’s charities because he is strongly in favour of young people having access to team sports and ways to get fit, feelings shared by the mayor whose own children take part in a variety of fitness activities and team sports.”

MORE: Shop Local: ‘The importance of keeping it local’

On Saturday, October 24, Cllr Balsevics alongside deputy mayor Cllr Andrew Lynn and local professional chef Alison Sloan will be cooking in a live demonstration of Halloween-themed dishes and also handing out free recipe cards at Wisbech Market Place.