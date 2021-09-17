News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Mayor opens Wisbech community hub

Katie Woodcock

Published: 11:18 AM September 17, 2021   
The doors have officially opened at Wisbech’s community hub by Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Mayor, Dr Nik Johnson. 

Located in Etcetera on 7 York Row next to the post office, the hub welcomed the Mayor on September 16 (yesterday).

He was shown around and was introduced to volunteers and supporters.

Kim Taylor, who attended the event, said: “It was a pleasure to be invited to the opening of Wisbech community hub. 

“It’s well worth a visit to see what’s going on and to buy some Etcetera goodies. 

“Don't forget to pay a visit to The Shake Shack for a light lunch and a hot drink – it's all under the same roof!” 

The community hub in Wisbech is based in Lilian Ream's old photographic studio.

Etcetera is a creative, heritage and not-for-profit organisational community hub. 

It's based in Lilian Ream's old photographic studios and is open Mondays to Fridays from 10am until 3pm. 

You can contact the community hub on 07383 823119 or email  
fb@etceteracommunityhub.org.uk.

