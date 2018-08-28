Exclusive

Firm who catered for £120 a head guests at Mayor James Palmer’s Ely Cathedral charity ball left £2,000 out of pocket after invoicing error

An investigation has revealed that the catering company hired by Mayor James Palmer for his £120 a head charity ball last June has been left £2,000 out of pocket because of an invoicing error.

Crown Catering of Dullingham near Newmarket won the lucrative contract to provide canapés and a three course dinner for the mayor and his guests but though the event went well, the book-keeping less so.

A month after the event Mayor Palmer said that he was “chuffed to hand over a cheque for more than £12,000” to his chosen good cause but at the time no-one picked up a monumental invoicing error.

Roger Hornett, chairman and chief executive of Crown Catering, explained today what went wrong – just 24 hours after Mayor Palmer publicly declared that he was “ashamed that the people of Cambridgeshire have questioned the way in which I have raised this money.”

Mayor Palmer added that he was “shocked and disgusted by the scrutiny my charity work has received in the press in recent days”.

Mr Hornett explained that last June his company catered for two separate balls at around the same time.

“The other organisers paid a deposit of £2,500 at their request and those organising the mayor’s ball paid our standard deposit of £500,” he said.

“However when it came to preparing the final invoice I inadvertently deducted a deposit of £2,500 from the mayor’s ball invoice as well as the other invoice.”

He said the mistake was not discovered “until we got an inquiry from the mayor’s ball organisers just prior to Christmas last year.

“At the time I emailed back to say that it would be churlish for us to expect a refund for a charitable event and we would be happy to write off the £2,000 that we were out of pocket.”

Mr Hornett did not elaborate further on the invoice but he has agreed to provide further information and I have asked for a copy of the original invoice itemising the £2,500 deposit which would have been subtracted from the final amount owed to him.

Although the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority declared in their publicly available accounts that only £500 had been paid as a deposit, it would appear no one in the mayor’s office questioned how this had suddenly become inflated to £2,500.

Mr Hornett said that after settling the issue in December – and taking the £2,000 knock – he heard nothing further until earlier this week.

“That was when I received a phone call asking how we might remedy the situation to satisfy standard accounting procedures,” he said.

“In order to avoid further error I checked with our accountants who advised me to issue a credit note, which I have done,” He said it was clearly shown in the email from the combined authority I had shown him earlier in which the credit note had been itemised.

“I hope and trust that this explains the matter to everybody’s satisfaction but if not I am happy to provide any evidence you may require or to answer any further questions you may have” he said.

Information about the credit note had indeed been contained in an emailed response from the mayor’s office on Wednesday morning after I had repeatedly asked for more detailed explanations of income and expenditure on the ball.

His office agreed that a catering invoice I picked up in the accounts for last July of £14,914 was the total cost of the catering.

The statement added: “However, the actual payment made in July 2018 was reduced by £2,500 on the invoice.

“Upon reconciling and auditing the event, this was found to be an error by the supplier on deposit and VAT.”

The mayor’s statement added that “a discussion took place and the situation rectified. “A credit note has now been received and the actual cost is what has been reported in our accounts. The mayor’s ball net event costs are £16,574.33 as previously communicated.”

The statement excluded any mention of Mr Hornett’s generosity in forfeiting £2,000. It said the £2,000 credit note included VAT of £333.33.

Mr Honrett said: “I really must apologise for the public discomfort my error has caused. I hope you will allow me to explain the circumstances leading up to the mistake.”

Mayor Palmer confirmed to the combined authority board yesterday that the ball cost £16,500 but raised £25,960, meaning taxpayers were reimbursed.

He said it netted a donation of more than £9,000 to PTSD999, a limited company described as a “social enterprise run entirely by volunteers” which supports emergency service workers past and present who are suffering from Post-traumatic stress disorder.

In addition to this, as a result of the ball, the mayor said an additional £1,600 was raised for PTSD999, but was paid directly to them.

Cllr Lewis Herbert, leader of Cambridge City Council, said: “I can’t see why the accounts for the ball should be muddled in with the combined authority.

“Has there been any apportionment of the time spent by officials organising and sorting this? I am not against these charity balls, but they should be run at arm’s length. It is one of these issues where the combined authority has got itself in a mix up.”

Lib Dem deputy leader of South Cambridgeshire District Council, Aidan Van de Weyer said the event had effectively been “underwritten” by the public.

Cllr Van de Weyer said: “Why is all the on the combined authority books? It was meant to be a private ball. Even if it made a profit, it was effectively underwritten by the CA.”

Concerns have also been raised about whether the authority should be engaging in fund raising.

Cllr Herbert said: “I think the public has a right to ask the mayor what he is doing.” Mayor Palmer said: “It is the intention to host another mayor’s ball this year, for a different cause, which will again be self-financing and hopefully build on the success of the 2018 event.”