Matt McChlery to perform at Octavia's Cafe in Wisbech

Matt McChlery, organiser of After Hours Live, will perform at Octivia's Cafe on Friday June 7. Picture: THE KING'S CHURCH Summer Love Photography

Matt McChlery, who organises Wisbech's monthly After Hours Live concert series, will perform at Octavia's Cafe on Friday June 7.

Matt is no stranger to the After Hours Live stage and has performed several times.

You may have already met him either serving behind the counter in the coffee shop or as host of After Hours Live.

He is an accomplished musician and will be kicking off his summer gigs with a performance at After Hours.

Playing a mix of contemporary hits from the radio that you may recognise as well as some originals, this is a night you won't want to miss.

Music starts at 7.30pm (doors open at 7pm). Entry is free and tea, coffee, cakes and CDs will be on sale.