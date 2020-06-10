A single vacancy for CCTV operator for Fenland and Peterborough attracts nearly 100 applicants

New CCTV control room covering Fenland and Peterborough has opened. Picture; FDC Archant

A vacancy to join seven others running the CCTV control room for Fenland and Peterborough has attracted nearly 100 applicants.

Applicants for the vacancy – that pays a pro rata salary of up to £24,800 a year – are now being assessed.

Closing date, says a report produced for the county council, was May 22,

“We received 98 applications!,” says the report. “These are currently being reviewed and shortlisted for interview.”

The recruit will share responsibiities for the monitoring of Fenland’s 75 CCTV cameras and others in Peterborough.

A new shared service control room in the city centre opened recently and it allows officers to monitor footage from across Peterborough and Fenland.

The councils also offer a 21 per cent uplift pay for shift working.

“The CCTV team cover 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and the shifts will reflect this,” said the recruitment advertisement.

“All applicants will need to be required to be able to work across a rotating shift pattern which includes regular unsociable hours and weekend working.”