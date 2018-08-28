Advanced search

Wisbech Ladies Circle present an evening of supercalifragilisticexpialidocious surprises with a screening of Mary Poppins Returns at The Luxe Cinema

PUBLISHED: 08:23 18 December 2018

Members of the Wisbech Ladies Circle. Picture: MICHELLE ROBINSON.

Members of the Wisbech Ladies Circle. Picture: MICHELLE ROBINSON.

The Wisbech Ladies Circle has teamed up with the Luxe Cinema to present an evening of supercalifragilisticexpialidocious surprises including a screening of Mary Poppins Returns.

Members of the Wisbech Ladies Circle. Picture: MICHELLE ROBINSON.

The group say it will be a night not to be forgotten with Ninelives Theatre Company performing and singer Issy singing acoustic tracks on arrival.

The screening begins at 8pm, cocktails and mocktails will be available, and tickets - £10 each – include a goodie bag.

Michelle Robinson, Wisbech Ladies Circle chairman, originally met up with Nathan from the Luxe with an idea of working together and putting on an event the community will enjoy and one that will benefit local charities.

So far the Wisbech Ladies Circle has been in charge of the Wisbech Rose Fair queen competition, held a big summer fun day raising over £1,000 for local charities.

They have donated to FISH St Peter’s School’s new project to help feed children during the school holidays, the 50 Back Packs appeal by providing full backpacks to help keep the homeless safe and dry during winter, and the Ferry Project by donating toiletries and food bi-monthly.

Most recently the group has donated to The Helping Hands Group where a donation was given for their sensory area.

For more information about the event or the Wisbech Ladies Circle contact Wisbech Ladies Circle via Facebook or call 07849 586629.

