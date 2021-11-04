Dominic Stannard and Daniel Hudson were presented with their unsung hero award at the 10th anniversary dinner of the Jon Egging Trust. They were commended for their hard work to ensure students at Marshland High School could benefit from working with the charity. - Credit: BARKING DOG MEDIA

Two Fenland teachers who delivered online sessions for 100 students during lockdown have won an unsung hero award for being “incredible advocates” for a charity that helps to support and inspire young people.

Dominic Stannard and Daniel Hudson, from Marshland High School, were presented with the award during the Jon Egging Trust (JET) 10th anniversary dinner at RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire.

On August 20, 2011, Flt Lt Jon Egging died whilst completing a display at the Bournemouth Air Festival. He was coming to the end of his first year with the world-famous Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team ‘The Red Arrows’ flying in the position of Red 4. - Credit: JON EGGING TRUST

The event, which had more than 250 guests in attendance, was held to celebrate and raise awareness of the charity’s work.

The charity was set up in memory of pilot Jon Egging, who died during a display at the Bournemouth Air Festival in 2011, and aims to help young people reach their full potential.

It has held a number of sessions at Marshland High School in West Walton, part of West Norfolk Academies Trust, focusing on building confidence and teamwork, as well as developing leadership and communication skills.

The nomination for Mr Stannard and Mr Hudson outlined how they have championed the work of JET to the high school's senior leadership team.

Outside of school, they supported the charity by recording a ‘teacher feedback’ video for JET social media and Mr Hudson took part in an interview about the charity for BBC Radio Norfolk.

The teachers' enthusiasm in delivering online JET sessions to nearly 100 Marshland High students during the second lockdown was also praised.

The citation for the award said: “Because of them, JET continued to impact the lives of young people when we couldn’t go into schools.

“Because of them, JET Norfolk has worked with around 100 Marshland High students in Year 7-11 both online and face to face and a 'virtual assembly’ we produced has inspired over 700 students it was shown to.

“Because of them, we were able to dive back into delivery and build the confidence of JET staff and young people in a fun, engaging way.”

Mr Stannard said: “It was a massive surprise to be nominated for the award.

"It was lovely to be recognised for the work we put in behind the scenes to put the sessions in place.

“The event was an incredible experience for us both and we got to listen to some inspirational individuals who do so much to support young people's personal development.”

Mr Stannard said the work of the JET was crucial, particularly as more children are struggling with issues of well-being

He added: “The sessions they provide are invaluable in developing our students, confidence, communication and leadership as well as raising aspirations and well-being.

“We have seen so many examples of the impact in our school and at the evening, we heard about the impact across the country.

“We are really proud that Marshland High School works so closely with this charity.”