Drunk man arrested after driving into water-filled dike
PUBLISHED: 14:10 30 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:10 30 November 2020
A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after driving his car into a water-filled ditch.
Police were called to reports of the accident in Marshland St James, near Wisbech, on Sunday afternoon.
A Fiat Punto car was found to have left the road and slid down an embankment into a roadside dike filled with water.
The driver of the car, who had a lucky escape, was subsequently arrested after he was found to be over twice the legal drink drive limit following a breath test.
