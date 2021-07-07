Published: 11:47 AM July 7, 2021 Updated: 12:00 PM July 7, 2021

Marshland High School's hockey team, 'The Pink Ladies', will return from lockdown to take part in a 5k parkrun to raise funds for a new clubhouse at Pelicans Hockey Club in King's Lynn and local charities. - Credit: Marshland High School

A group of hockey players will once again aim to “make a difference” to their local community when they return for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Every year, ‘The Pink Ladies’ hockey team at Marshland High School near Wisbech take part in a 5k parkrun to raise funds for a new clubhouse at Pelicans Hockey Club in King’s Lynn and local charities.

“Due to restrictions, we have had to cancel it twice, but have a new date of July 24,” Paul Swinburn, head of PE at Marshland High School, said.

“The kids and I will run again this year - all wearing our schools hockey kit - distinctive baby pink.”

The school, which will run its fifth event later this month, had raised nearly £2,000 last time out, but is hoping to better that sum this time round for Wisbech Women's Refuge.

You may also want to watch:

“Last year through lockdown the school couldn't take part in this annual run, but the girls and I wanted to get back out there and continue to make a difference,” Mr Swinburn said.

“Last time we raised around £1,800; our target is over £1,000, but we would like to beat our last total.”

To donate, email Mr Swinburn at: swinburnp@marshlandhigh.co.uk.