Hockey team ready to 'make a difference' on return from lockdown

Daniel Mason

Published: 11:47 AM July 7, 2021    Updated: 12:00 PM July 7, 2021
Marshland High School's 'The Pink Ladies' hockey team

Marshland High School's hockey team, 'The Pink Ladies', will return from lockdown to take part in a 5k parkrun to raise funds for a new clubhouse at Pelicans Hockey Club in King's Lynn and local charities. - Credit: Marshland High School

A group of hockey players will once again aim to “make a difference” to their local community when they return for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic began. 

Every year, ‘The Pink Ladies’ hockey team at Marshland High School near Wisbech take part in a 5k parkrun to raise funds for a new clubhouse at Pelicans Hockey Club in King’s Lynn and local charities. 

“Due to restrictions, we have had to cancel it twice, but have a new date of July 24,” Paul Swinburn, head of PE at Marshland High School, said.  

“The kids and I will run again this year - all wearing our schools hockey kit - distinctive baby pink.” 

The school, which will run its fifth event later this month, had raised nearly £2,000 last time out, but is hoping to better that sum this time round for Wisbech Women's Refuge.

“Last year through lockdown the school couldn't take part in this annual run, but the girls and I wanted to get back out there and continue to make a difference,” Mr Swinburn said. 

“Last time we raised around £1,800; our target is over £1,000, but we would like to beat our last total.” 

To donate, email Mr Swinburn at: swinburnp@marshlandhigh.co.uk.  

Charity Fundraiser
Wisbech News

