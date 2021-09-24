Published: 1:08 PM September 24, 2021 Updated: 1:10 PM September 24, 2021

Marshland High School's 'Pink Ladies' hockey team raised funds for Pelicans Hockey Club in King's Lynn and the Fenland Women's Refuge from their annual run. - Credit: Marshland High School

Smiles were in abundance for one hockey team as they raised £1,150 from their annual parkrun.

Marshland High School’s ‘Pink ladies’ hockey squad saw their annual sponsored park run cancelled twice this year owing to Covid-19 restrictions.

But the team were back and ready to go again in King’s Lynn this summer after the enforced break.

Fifteen of the ‘Pink Ladies’ and Paul Swinburn, head of PE at Marshland High School, ran 5km each to raise the sum for the Fenland Women’s Refuge and Pelicans Hockey Club’s new clubhouse fund.

Mr Swinburn said: “Community chat was about the good that much of the youth of today are willing to do, and many of the locals were cheering the girls on.

“We are extremely proud of all the squad’s efforts and endeavours here.

“It was a brilliant advert for the thought and work the youth of today can do.”