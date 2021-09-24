News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News

Smiles everywhere for 'Pink Ladies' thanks to summer run

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 1:08 PM September 24, 2021    Updated: 1:10 PM September 24, 2021
Marshland High School's 'Pink Ladies' team

Marshland High School's 'Pink Ladies' hockey team raised funds for Pelicans Hockey Club in King's Lynn and the Fenland Women's Refuge from their annual run. - Credit: Marshland High School

Smiles were in abundance for one hockey team as they raised £1,150 from their annual parkrun. 

Marshland High School’s ‘Pink ladies’ hockey squad saw their annual sponsored park run cancelled twice this year owing to Covid-19 restrictions. 

But the team were back and ready to go again in King’s Lynn this summer after the enforced break. 

Fifteen of the ‘Pink Ladies’ and Paul Swinburn, head of PE at Marshland High School, ran 5km each to raise the sum for the Fenland Women’s Refuge and Pelicans Hockey Club’s new clubhouse fund. 

Mr Swinburn said: “Community chat was about the good that much of the youth of today are willing to do, and many of the locals were cheering the girls on. 

“We are extremely proud of all the squad’s efforts and endeavours here. 

You may also want to watch:

“It was a brilliant advert for the thought and work the youth of today can do.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Former mayor Aigars Balsevics must wait for verdict on pub fate 
  2. 2 Former mayor begins court battle to retain pub
  3. 3 Motorcyclist dies in A141 crash
  1. 4 Drug free, drink free BMW driver crashes into wall 
  2. 5 Malaysian-style Fens home leaves Grand Designs viewers in awe
  3. 6 A141 closed after motorcycle crash
  4. 7 47-home estate 'beggars belief' says councillor
  5. 8 Watch the moment E-scooter rider, 16, narrowly misses crashing into bus 
  6. 9 Body found in Wisbech road
  7. 10 Community fridge welcomes surplus food from farmers
Charity Fundraiser
Marshland High
Wisbech News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Three stores in Wisbech have been evacuated and Elme Hall Hotel sealed off.

Updated

Bomb scare was a 'hoax' say police

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Gunthorpe Harriers FC have been forced to make the decision after Travellers set up camp on their pi

Cambs Live | Gallery

Travellers move onto sports field forcing football to be cancelled

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Turners and Soham need more HGV drivers

Cambs Live

Turners ‘massively impacted’ and Knowles up pay to hire HGV drivers  

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Terry McSpadden last seen in Wisbech in March 2007

Missing People

Community group to review case of missing Terry McSpadden

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon