Student tests positive for COVID-19 following period of isolation at home

PUBLISHED: 16:27 14 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:27 14 October 2020

A Year 11 student at Marshland High School has tested positive for COVID-19 following a period of isolation at home.

Deputy headteacher Tom Duce said the student had already been isolating at home for 10 days after a family member had displayed symptoms and then tested positive.

He said: “Public Health England has advised us that no further action is required at this time because the student had already been isolating, and that no student or member of staff needs to isolate.

“We understand parents might be worried but we want to assure them the measures we have taken to date are in line with government advice and guidelines, and we will continue to monitor the situation.

“Marshland remains open for all year groups and all our other students should continue to attend as normal if they remain well.

“Pupils at the school have also been reminded of the importance of washing their hands and using hand sanitiser.

“Parents have also been written to today with advice on how they can support their child if they display symptoms.”

