'The Pink Ladies' race for former player in charity fundraiser

The Pink Ladies team who took part in Saturday's King's Lynn Parkrun event to raise money for different local causes. Picture: PAUL SWINBURN Archant

A group of hockey players from Marshland High School were sporting pink to help fundraise for a former player.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Members of 'The Pink Ladies' school hockey team raced in Saturday's King's Lynn Parkrun event amid a chorus of cheers to raise money for various causes, including for an ex-player who was diagnosed with cancer.

The team of approximately 20 girls covered a total distance of 60 miles alongside PE teacher and coach, Paul Swinburn, as they also raised funds for local side Pelicans Hockey Club and other schools in the Wisbech area, accumulating over £1,000 in the process.

You may also want to watch:

Although some found it harder work than others, the team never stopped smiling whilst giving up their time to help others.

Paul said: "I am very proud of this bunch of girls, who have yet again given their personal time for others and have done so with such enthusiasm at the end of a very long school year.

"We wanted to support a local girl who developed cancer at such a young age of 20.

"My girls found out she used to be a player for the same Pink Ladies team as theirs and they just wanted to help - to show that they were thinking of her and that they cared."