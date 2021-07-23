News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Pink Cadillacs, sports cars and a VW Beetle: Students arrive in style for their leavers' prom

Ben Jolley

Published: 4:55 PM July 23, 2021    Updated: 5:23 PM July 23, 2021
Marshland High School students arrive in style for their leavers' prom

Marshland High School students arrive in style for their leavers' prom - Credit: PAUL TIBBS

Students at Marshland High School had a fantastic night as they arrived at their school prom in a range of flashy vehicles.

Marshland High School students arrive in style for their leavers' prom

Marshland High School students arrive in style for their leavers' prom - Credit: PAUL TIBBS

Every form of transport with wheels, from a pink Cadillac to a stock car, was utilised as a mode of transport.

Marshland High School students arrive in style for their leavers' prom

Marshland High School students arrive in style for their leavers' prom - Credit: PAUL TIBBS

Alongside a range of more conventional transport was an HGV, bright red VW Beetle and an array of sports cars and luxury SUVs.

Marshland High School students arrive in style for their leavers' prom

Marshland High School students arrive in style for their leavers' prom - Credit: PAUL TIBBS

More than 70 teenagers were supported by members of the community who watched as the students arrived at the school where they were able to enjoy their much-anticipated event.

Marshland High School students arrive in style for their leavers' prom

Marshland High School students arrive in style for their leavers' prom - Credit: PAUL TIBBS

“The students had a fantastic time at the prom," said David Saunders, assistant headteacher at the school.

Marshland High School students arrive in style for their leavers' prom

Marshland High School students arrive in style for their leavers' prom - Credit: PAUL TIBBS

"They thoroughly deserved it after such a difficult 18 months due to the pandemic and the impact on their lives."

Marshland High School students arrive in style for their leavers' prom

Marshland High School students arrive in style for their leavers' prom - Credit: PAUL TIBBS

“We are very grateful to all the parents and staff who helped make the night such a success."

Marshland High School students arrive in style for their leavers' prom

Marshland High School students arrive in style for their leavers' prom - Credit: PAUL TIBBS

Marshland High School students arrive in style for their leavers' prom

Marshland High School students arrive in style for their leavers' prom - Credit: PAUL TIBBS

Marshland High School students arrive in style for their leavers' prom

Marshland High School students arrive in style for their leavers' prom - Credit: PAUL TIBBS

Marshland High School students arrive in style for their leavers' prom

Marshland High School students arrive in style for their leavers' prom - Credit: PAUL TIBBS

Marshland High School students arrive in style for their leavers' prom

Marshland High School students arrive in style for their leavers' prom - Credit: PAUL TIBBS

Marshland High School students arrive in style for their leavers' prom

Marshland High School students arrive in style for their leavers' prom - Credit: PAUL TIBBS

Marshland High School students arrive in style for their leavers' prom

Marshland High School students arrive in style for their leavers' prom - Credit: PAUL TIBBS

Marshland High School students arrive in style for their leavers' prom

Marshland High School students arrive in style for their leavers' prom - Credit: PAUL TIBBS

Marshland High School students arrive in style for their leavers' prom

Marshland High School students arrive in style for their leavers' prom - Credit: PAUL TIBBS

Marshland High School students arrive in style for their leavers' prom

Marshland High School students arrive in style for their leavers' prom - Credit: PAUL TIBBS

Marshland High School students arrive in style for their leavers' prom

Marshland High School students arrive in style for their leavers' prom - Credit: PAUL TIBBS

Marshland High School students arrive in style for their leavers' prom

Marshland High School students arrive in style for their leavers' prom - Credit: PAUL TIBBS

Marshland High School students arrive in style for their leavers' prom

Marshland High School students arrive in style for their leavers' prom - Credit: PAUL TIBBS

Marshland High School students arrive in style for their leavers' prom

Marshland High School students arrive in style for their leavers' prom - Credit: PAUL TIBBS

Marshland High School students arrive in style for their leavers' prom

Marshland High School students arrive in style for their leavers' prom - Credit: PAUL TIBBS


  Pink Cadillacs, sports cars and a VW Beetle: Students arrive in style for their leavers' prom
