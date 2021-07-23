Gallery

Published: 4:55 PM July 23, 2021 Updated: 5:23 PM July 23, 2021

Marshland High School students arrive in style for their leavers' prom - Credit: PAUL TIBBS

Students at Marshland High School had a fantastic night as they arrived at their school prom in a range of flashy vehicles.

Every form of transport with wheels, from a pink Cadillac to a stock car, was utilised as a mode of transport.

Alongside a range of more conventional transport was an HGV, bright red VW Beetle and an array of sports cars and luxury SUVs.

More than 70 teenagers were supported by members of the community who watched as the students arrived at the school where they were able to enjoy their much-anticipated event.

“The students had a fantastic time at the prom," said David Saunders, assistant headteacher at the school.

"They thoroughly deserved it after such a difficult 18 months due to the pandemic and the impact on their lives."

“We are very grateful to all the parents and staff who helped make the night such a success."

