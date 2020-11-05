Student with ‘hidden disabilities’ refused entry at school after not wearing mask
PUBLISHED: 13:17 05 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:17 05 November 2020
Archant
A student who is exempt from wearing a mask due to hidden disabilities was refused entry at her school and told to go home by staff.
The ordeal was caught on camera by the pupil’s mother at Marshland High School in Wisbech this morning (Thursday, November 5).
Two members of staff can be seen telling the student – who had an exemption wristband and lanyard – to go home in the minute-long video clip.
“She has to wear a mask,” a staff member repeatedly tells the frustrated mum who gets her daughter to show the exemption passes.
“She doesn’t have to wear a mask, she’s got a hidden disability and the doctor has supported it,” mum, Tina Marns, adds.
Sharing the video on social media, Ms Marns said: “My daughter being refused school entry today at Marshland High School for not wearing a mask because of hidden disabilities.
“Yes she has the lanyard and sunflower wristband.”
West Norfolk Academies Trust has been contacted for a comment.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.