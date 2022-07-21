News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Students step out in style for special prom night

Katie Woodcock

Published: 2:15 PM July 21, 2022
Updated: 2:16 PM July 21, 2022
Marshland High School's Year 11's put on the glitz and glam for their leavers' prom on July 14.

Marshland High School's Year 11's put on the glitz and glam for their leavers' prom on July 14. - Credit: Ian Burt

Classic cars, luxury SUVs, a beach buggy and even a tractor were just some of the vehicles Marshland High School's Year 11 students turned up to prom in this year.  

Held on July 14 at Knights Hill Hotel in King’s Lynn, friends, family members and well-wishers cheered the class of 2022 on as they arrived ahead of their special night head to toe in glitz and glam. 

The stylish party-goers sported tuxedos, three-piece suits, and a colourful array of ball gowns and cocktail dresses ready to dance the night away. 

After stepping inside, students were able to enjoy a disco as well as drinks and a hot buffet throughout the evening. 

A spokesperson from the school said: “120 students attended the celebration this year and it was lovely to see the graduating pupils being greeted with a great applause on their arrival to the event.” 

