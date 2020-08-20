Advanced search

All Marshland High School GCSE students offered post-16 places or apprenticeships

PUBLISHED: 12:18 20 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:18 20 August 2020

Staff and students at Marshland High School are celebrating as this year's GCSE results have been revealed.



All GCSE pupils at Marshland High School have secured either post-16 placements or apprenticeships following a great set of results.



Almost three quarters achieved Grade Four and above in both English and Maths with 57 per cent picking up Grade Five and above in both subjects.

Headteacher, Craig Jansen, expressed his delight today in the achievements of students at Marshland High School.



“Our students and staff worked incredibly hard to prepare for the GCSE examinations this summer,” he said.

“It is regrettable that the current COVID-19 crisis prevented our students from sitting their exams but we are confident that their results today reflect the efforts and the outcomes they would have achieved under normal circumstances.



“We should all feel proud and value their GCSE achievements.”

Oliver Swann and Katie Smith were the school’s highest achievers, and they will be studying A Levels at Springwood.



Steve Cozens, chair of governors at Marshland, said: “I am extremely pleased with the outcomes of our students.

“I would like to express my thanks to all Marshland staff for their professionalism and support given to all students during these unusual times.”



Other students who also secured fantastic GCSE outcomes through their sheer hard work, attitude and determination were Ellie Jackson, Hannah Butlin, Jose Rodrigues and Bento Rodrigues.

Ellie will further her study at the College of West Anglia to train to become a forensic scientist with Hannah, Jose and Bento all going to Springwood Sixth Form to study A Levels.



Dave Saunders, head of upper school at Marshland, said: “I am very thrilled with the GCSE outcomes this academic year.



“It is very rewarding to see students achieve the outcomes needed to progress onto their first choice post-16 destinations”.

Dylan Green, Alisha Goult, Gedas Puskepanis, Scarlett Farrell, Meda Peciulyte and Rhian Stenning were amongst many Marshland students who exceeded their potential based mainly on their hard work, motivation and resilience.



Meanwhile students at St Clement’s High in Terrington St Clement have also been celebrating some excellent GCSE results.

These included Matthew Bocking, who is now going on to study a diploma in professional cookery, and Kaitlyn Masters, who is going on to study a Level 3 Extended Diploma in nursing.

Nearly three quarters of students achieved Grade Four and above in English and Maths with over 10 per cent also securing Grade Seven and above.

Their highest performing students included Elizabeth Wood and Harry Preston.

Headteacher Nigel Willingham said: “The grades achieved reflect the hard work of our students during their whole high school career.

“We are very proud of them and we are delighted to see them secure results which enable them to move on to the next stage of their education.”

Chairman of the Governors, Malcolm Wood added: “Our GCSE students and their teachers have experienced a unique set of circumstances this year and they have worked very hard to achieve their exam results.

“Staff, families and students should be congratulated on coping with a year none of us could have predicted.”

