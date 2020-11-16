Advanced search

High school students and staff take part in national Covid-19 study

PUBLISHED: 11:04 16 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:04 16 November 2020

Students and staff at Marshland High School are taking part in a major national testing programme to help track the spread of Covid-19. Pictures: Terry Harris / Antony Kelly

Students and staff at Marshland High School are taking part in a national testing programme to track the spread of Covid-19.

The study which involves 150 schools across the country is being led by Public Health England, the Office for National Statistics and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

At Marshland, in West Walton, students from Year 7 and Year 8 can volunteer to be tested for the virus. Staff have also been invited to take part.

The secondary school is one of three from the West Norfolk Academies Trust participating in the study.

Andy Johnson, the trust’s executive headteacher, said: “It is a great opportunity to take part in an important study to monitor infection and transmission of coronavirus in schools.

“We will be helping paint a national picture on the spread of the virus, as well as creating a local signpost for West Norfolk.”

Students and staff Springwood High School in King’s Lynn and Smithdon High School in Hunstanton are also taking part.

Participants will be eligible for virus and antibody tests every half term until the end of this academic year.

The first testing sessions have already taken place at Marshland and Smithdon. Springwood’s first session is today (November 16).

