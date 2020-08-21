Plans for £200,000 upgrade to Wisbech Market Place goes to public consultation

Cllr Sam Hoy and Cllr David Oliver shared their views on the updated plans to develop Wisbech Market Place, which will go to a public consultation. Picture: HARRY RUTTER/KALLUM RYAN-MUELLER/WISBECH TOWN COUNCIL Archant

Plans for a £200,000 upgrade to Wisbech Market Place - boosted after the release of funding from Cambridgeshire County Council - will now go to a public consultation.

The scheme includes a pedestrianised zone which prohibits all vehicles between 7am and 4pm, a fountain, a tide clock, new seating, and waste bins.

It was revealed at Wisbech Town Council’s market place management committee that the county council will begin the consultation from Wednesday, August 26 over six weeks, offering residents the chance to share their views on the enhancement scheme.

Some town councillors supported an updated design, while others were sceptical of the plans.

Cllr Ben Prest said he was “really pleased with how the designs have turned out”.

Meanwhile, Cllr David Oliver, vice-chairman of the market place committee, said: “When we go to detailed planning, there are a lot of things we need to discuss.”

The decision comes after the project received £150,000 as part of the Cambridgeshire Communities Capital Fund, on top of the £50,000 town councillors pledged towards the scheme.

Town clerk Terry Jordan said more work still needs to be completed before the project can be carried out, such as surveys, design fees and planning applications, which altogether, could cost the council around £10,000.

Benches and bins aim to feature towards the centre of the market place, but although it is uncertain how many benches or bins will be implemented, calls were made to change the plan.

Cllr Oliver said the council should rethink their strategy to avoid them being damaged.

Cllr Dave Topgood said: “Wherever the bins will be, they are at risk of being hit. Let us get this through and start the refurbishment of the market place.”

It was confirmed that the tide clock will be moved to one side of the market square, something Cllr Oliver thought was not ideal.

Cllr Prest said the clock would provide “an aesthetic feature that ties into the heritage of the town.”

A play area is also being considered but Cllr Sam Hoy, town council leader, said that developments, dependent on funding, are at least “18 months to two years away”.

Views on the proposals must be given in writing by email to policyandregulation@cambridgeshire.gov.uk or by letter to Cambridgeshire County Council, Shire Hall, Castle Street, Cambridge, CB3 0AP no later than September 30, quoting reference PR0631.

