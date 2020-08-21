Advanced search

Plans for £200,000 upgrade to Wisbech Market Place goes to public consultation

PUBLISHED: 17:45 21 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:45 21 August 2020

Cllr Sam Hoy and Cllr David Oliver shared their views on the updated plans to develop Wisbech Market Place, which will go to a public consultation. Picture: HARRY RUTTER/KALLUM RYAN-MUELLER/WISBECH TOWN COUNCIL

Cllr Sam Hoy and Cllr David Oliver shared their views on the updated plans to develop Wisbech Market Place, which will go to a public consultation. Picture: HARRY RUTTER/KALLUM RYAN-MUELLER/WISBECH TOWN COUNCIL

Archant

Plans for a £200,000 upgrade to Wisbech Market Place - boosted after the release of funding from Cambridgeshire County Council - will now go to a public consultation.

Cllr Sam Hoy and Cllr David Oliver shared their views on the updated plans to develop Wisbech Market Place, which will go to a public consultation. Picture: WISBECH TOWN COUNCILCllr Sam Hoy and Cllr David Oliver shared their views on the updated plans to develop Wisbech Market Place, which will go to a public consultation. Picture: WISBECH TOWN COUNCIL

The scheme includes a pedestrianised zone which prohibits all vehicles between 7am and 4pm, a fountain, a tide clock, new seating, and waste bins.

It was revealed at Wisbech Town Council’s market place management committee that the county council will begin the consultation from Wednesday, August 26 over six weeks, offering residents the chance to share their views on the enhancement scheme.

Some town councillors supported an updated design, while others were sceptical of the plans.

Cllr Ben Prest said he was “really pleased with how the designs have turned out”.

Cllr Sam Hoy and Cllr David Oliver shared their views on the updated plans to develop Wisbech Market Place, which will go to a public consultation. Picture: KALLUM RYAN-MUELLERCllr Sam Hoy and Cllr David Oliver shared their views on the updated plans to develop Wisbech Market Place, which will go to a public consultation. Picture: KALLUM RYAN-MUELLER

Meanwhile, Cllr David Oliver, vice-chairman of the market place committee, said: “When we go to detailed planning, there are a lot of things we need to discuss.”

The decision comes after the project received £150,000 as part of the Cambridgeshire Communities Capital Fund, on top of the £50,000 town councillors pledged towards the scheme.

Town clerk Terry Jordan said more work still needs to be completed before the project can be carried out, such as surveys, design fees and planning applications, which altogether, could cost the council around £10,000.

MORE: Wisbech, March, Gorefield and Christchurch all get a share of big hand-outs from Cambridgeshire County Council community ‘pot’

Cllr Sam Hoy and Cllr David Oliver shared their views on the updated plans to develop Wisbech Market Place, which will go to a public consultation. Picture: HARRY RUTTERCllr Sam Hoy and Cllr David Oliver shared their views on the updated plans to develop Wisbech Market Place, which will go to a public consultation. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Benches and bins aim to feature towards the centre of the market place, but although it is uncertain how many benches or bins will be implemented, calls were made to change the plan.

Cllr Oliver said the council should rethink their strategy to avoid them being damaged.

Cllr Dave Topgood said: “Wherever the bins will be, they are at risk of being hit. Let us get this through and start the refurbishment of the market place.”

It was confirmed that the tide clock will be moved to one side of the market square, something Cllr Oliver thought was not ideal.

Cllr Prest said the clock would provide “an aesthetic feature that ties into the heritage of the town.”

MORE: Vehicles could be banned from Wisbech Market Place if new proposals get agreed

A play area is also being considered but Cllr Sam Hoy, town council leader, said that developments, dependent on funding, are at least “18 months to two years away”.

Views on the proposals must be given in writing by email to policyandregulation@cambridgeshire.gov.uk or by letter to Cambridgeshire County Council, Shire Hall, Castle Street, Cambridge, CB3 0AP no later than September 30, quoting reference PR0631.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘Horrific’ assault on elderly couple saw man ‘use light bar like a sword’ to repeatedly hit woman before attacking her husband with a walking frame

Mark Hanson, of Black Lane, Gorefield (pictured), subjected an elderly couple to a “horrific” assault. After barging into their home, he “used a light bar like a sword” to repeatedly hit the woman before assaulting her husband with a walking frame. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Man arrested for biting two police officers at scene of single-vehicle collision

Shaman Darani, 25, of Station Road in March, has been charged after a police officer was bitten and another assaulted when he was arrested in Redmoor Lane, Elm, at about 11.15pm following a single-vehicle collision. Picture: POLICE

Recycling and DIY community organisation moves into mothballed supermarket

Cambridgeshire Community Reuse & Recycling Network has moved into the mothballed Budgens store at the Horsefair Shopping Centre in Wisbech. Picture: Wisbech Works

Man charged with drink driving after car crashes into a fence in Leverington on Saturday night

Christopher Courten has been charged with drink driving following an incident in Perry Road, Leverington on Saturday (August 15). Pictures: GoogleStreetView.

Men charged with recycling centre thefts across Fenland and East Cambridgeshire

Krzysztof Jaworski, 28, of Beaupre Avenue, Outwell and Kamil Jaworski, 23, of Falcon Road, Wisbech have been charged in connection with a series of recycling centre thefts across Fenland and East Cambrdigeshire. The charges relate to thefts from Witchford Recycling Centre (pictured) and Milton Recycling Centre between July 25 and August 16. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

‘Horrific’ assault on elderly couple saw man ‘use light bar like a sword’ to repeatedly hit woman before attacking her husband with a walking frame

Mark Hanson, of Black Lane, Gorefield (pictured), subjected an elderly couple to a “horrific” assault. After barging into their home, he “used a light bar like a sword” to repeatedly hit the woman before assaulting her husband with a walking frame. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Man arrested for biting two police officers at scene of single-vehicle collision

Shaman Darani, 25, of Station Road in March, has been charged after a police officer was bitten and another assaulted when he was arrested in Redmoor Lane, Elm, at about 11.15pm following a single-vehicle collision. Picture: POLICE

Recycling and DIY community organisation moves into mothballed supermarket

Cambridgeshire Community Reuse & Recycling Network has moved into the mothballed Budgens store at the Horsefair Shopping Centre in Wisbech. Picture: Wisbech Works

Man charged with drink driving after car crashes into a fence in Leverington on Saturday night

Christopher Courten has been charged with drink driving following an incident in Perry Road, Leverington on Saturday (August 15). Pictures: GoogleStreetView.

Men charged with recycling centre thefts across Fenland and East Cambridgeshire

Krzysztof Jaworski, 28, of Beaupre Avenue, Outwell and Kamil Jaworski, 23, of Falcon Road, Wisbech have been charged in connection with a series of recycling centre thefts across Fenland and East Cambrdigeshire. The charges relate to thefts from Witchford Recycling Centre (pictured) and Milton Recycling Centre between July 25 and August 16. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Plans for £200,000 upgrade to Wisbech Market Place goes to public consultation

Cllr Sam Hoy and Cllr David Oliver shared their views on the updated plans to develop Wisbech Market Place, which will go to a public consultation. Picture: HARRY RUTTER/KALLUM RYAN-MUELLER/WISBECH TOWN COUNCIL

Shocking footage of laughing drivers crashing into each other on Cambs roads handed to police

Shocking video clips were shared on’ Facebook page of drivers smashing their cars into one and other on the A10. Picture: Facebook/Cowboys Don’t Care

Dog whose leg was ‘entirely rotten and barely attached to her body’ is learning to walk again

Determined dog Maggie, who could just about stand because her leg was �entirely rotten and barely attached to her body�, is learning to walk again thanks to the care of RSPCA Block Fen Animal Centre. Picture: RSPCA BLOCK FEN

‘Horrific’ assault on elderly couple saw man ‘use light bar like a sword’ to repeatedly hit woman before attacking her husband with a walking frame

Mark Hanson, of Black Lane, Gorefield (pictured), subjected an elderly couple to a “horrific” assault. After barging into their home, he “used a light bar like a sword” to repeatedly hit the woman before assaulting her husband with a walking frame. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Woman in her 30s dies following two-vehicle head-on collision on A141

The head-on crash happened on the A141 between Chatteris and Warboys. Picture: Google Maps