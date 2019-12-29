Grateful patient from Wisbech raises £2,000 for the hospital that treated her

Marie Humphrey handed over a £2,000 cheque to the Addenbrooke's Charitable Trust to Dr Philip Buttery, a consultant neurologist at the hospital. It was the proceeds of a garden party. Archant

A grateful patient handed over £2,000 to support the hospital that treated her.

Marie Humphrey from Wisbech was so pleased with the treatment she received at Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, that she organised a garden party this summer to raise funds.

And now she has been able to hand over a cheque for £2,000 to the Addenbrooke's Charitable Trust. The donation, in support of the neurology department, was recently presented to Dr Philip Buttery, a consultant neurologist at the hospital.

The garden party was held in the summer at Marie's home; she has been a patient of Dr Buttery's since 2007, and in February she was admitted to Addenbrooke's for treatment as an inpatient.

"After being discharged I decided to hold a garden party to raise funds for the department," she said. "And on Saturday June 29, supported by family, friends, and good weather, I hosted the event."

Marie said she amazed at the amount raised and thanked everyone for their help and support with the event "without which none of this would be possible".