It will be an evening of music and memories as TV stars the Military Wives Choir will sing at a church fundraising concert in Outwell.

The Marham Bluebirds were part of the Military Wives Choirs Foundation charity who achieved success in 2012 with their No.1 single Wherever You Are.

The choir will be performing at St Clement's Church in Outwell, as part of their Strawberry Fayre.

The event is hoped to raise money to pay for repairs to the church stained glass windows.

It will take place on July 6 at 7pm and strawberry refreshments will also be on offer.

Tickets cost £7 for adults and £3 for children and can be bought from St Clement's Coffee Shop or by calling phoning 01945 772723.

The Military Wives Choirs Foundation charity has raised more than half a million pounds for SSAFA and The Royal British Legion.

Members help one another through the bad times, celebrate the good times and sing their way through military life together.