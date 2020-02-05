Advanced search

Murrow artist to appear alongside some of Britain's leading names at national exhibition

PUBLISHED: 18:30 05 February 2020

Margaret Mallows from Murrow will appear alongside some of Britain’s leading artists at a national exhibition this month. Picture: MARGARET MALLOWS

Margaret Mallows from Murrow will appear alongside some of Britain's leading artists at a national exhibition this month. Picture: MARGARET MALLOWS

An artist from Murrow will appear alongside some of Britain's leading artists at a national exhibition.

Margaret Mallows' two printed works have been chosen for display at The Royal Society of British Artists Annual Exhibition at the Mall Galleries in London this month.

Margaret, who has worked as a print maker for three years, makes handmade limited edition prints from her Fenland home and has displayed her work at the galleries during her teenage years.

"Life thereafter became very busy with work and family commitments, leaving almost no time to create over the next 40 years," Margaret said.

"Within a short time, I had confidence in the work I was producing and began exhibiting locally and selling online; my work is now in collectors' homes in 17 countries.

"Inspiration comes from my surroundings, occasionally with a twist of humour!"

The exhibition takes place between February 20-29 from 10am-5pm. Admission is £5 and free for friends of Mall Galleries and under 25s. The galleries are also offering free entry for two readers when mentioning this newspaper on arrival.

For more information, visit https://www.mallgalleries.org.uk.

