Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

March Society members enjoy their annual ‘Magnificent and Incredible Quiz’

PUBLISHED: 12:57 19 January 2019

March Society members enjoyed an informative evening stroll around the town's conservation areas in August 2018. Picture: JENNIFER LAWLER.

March Society members enjoyed an informative evening stroll around the town's conservation areas in August 2018. Picture: JENNIFER LAWLER.

Archant

A cold January evening did not prevent a well-attended March Society meeting with members enjoying their annual ‘Magnificent and Incredible Fun Quiz’.

Hosted by March quizmaster Keith Wilkinson, teams puzzled over questions covering a range of topics.

The questions ranged from straightforward general knowledge to some that were more tricky and quirky. Keith had made sure that his questions were testing but fun.

At the end of the quiz everyone tucked into a buffet including a glass of home-made (non-alcoholic) punch.

The March Society’s next event, which takes place at 7pm on February 13 in March Library, is the annual update by Adrian Sutterby, chairman of the Friends of March Railway Station.

He will talk about the work of the group in the refurbishment and upkeep of the disused platforms of March station. This year the group celebrates its 10th anniversary.

Everyone is welcome. Members £2, non-members £3, with tea, coffee, biscuits and the latest news.

The March Society has a website and is on Facebook and Twitter.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Mother convicted of neglect after “horrendous” case where daughter was left in “dirty” house

Mother convicted of neglect after “horrendous” case where daughter was left in “dirty” house. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Toilets in Horsefair Shopping Centre permanently closed due to anti-social behaviour

Toilets in Horsefair Shopping Centre permanently closed due to anti-social behaviour. Picture: ARCHANT.

Driver arrested for drug driving in Wisbech

Driver arrested for drug driving in Wisbech. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Arson attack in Wisbech destroys caravan

A caravan has been destroyed in an arson attack in Wisbech. Picture: FACEBOOK EMMA CAVE GAVIN CHILTON.

Caught in public with a knuckleduster and a knife and in possession of drugs, West Norfolk man Ben Rider jailed at Peterborough Crown Court

Ben Rider, 35, has been sent to prison for possession of an array of weapons in public, resisting arrest and possession of class A and B drugs.

Most Read

Mother convicted of neglect after “horrendous” case where daughter was left in “dirty” house

Mother convicted of neglect after “horrendous” case where daughter was left in “dirty” house. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Toilets in Horsefair Shopping Centre permanently closed due to anti-social behaviour

Toilets in Horsefair Shopping Centre permanently closed due to anti-social behaviour. Picture: ARCHANT.

Driver arrested for drug driving in Wisbech

Driver arrested for drug driving in Wisbech. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Arson attack in Wisbech destroys caravan

A caravan has been destroyed in an arson attack in Wisbech. Picture: FACEBOOK EMMA CAVE GAVIN CHILTON.

Caught in public with a knuckleduster and a knife and in possession of drugs, West Norfolk man Ben Rider jailed at Peterborough Crown Court

Ben Rider, 35, has been sent to prison for possession of an array of weapons in public, resisting arrest and possession of class A and B drugs.

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Rural business opportunities available in Fenland farms

Five county farms are looking for new entrepreneurial and enthusiastic tenants as part of the County Council’s re-letting programme. Pictured here is Red House Farm in March. Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

March Society members enjoy their annual ‘Magnificent and Incredible Quiz’

March Society members enjoyed an informative evening stroll around the town's conservation areas in August 2018. Picture: JENNIFER LAWLER.

Hundreds raised for Magpie Centre by Upwell’s Greenfinger Gardening Club

Susie Haynes (right) of the Greenfingers Gardening Club presenting Rosie O'Grady (left) of the Magpie Centre with a £650 cheque. Picture: SUPPLIED

Spirit of the Dance comes to King’s Lynn Corn Exchange stage

spirit

March Year 10 pupil accepted into ‘Emerging Players Programme’ at Northamptonshire County Cricket Club

George Gowler (centre), a Wisbech Grammar School cricketer from March, has joined an �emerging players� scheme in Northampton. Picture: WGS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists