Man charged after police officer bitten and another assaulted following collision

PUBLISHED: 15:14 19 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:14 19 August 2020

Shaman Darani, 25, of Station Road in March, has been charged after a police officer was bitten and another assaulted when he was arrested in Redmoor Lane, Elm, at about 11.15pm following a single-vehicle collision. Picture: POLICE

A March man has been charged after a police officer was bitten and another assaulted following a single-vehicle collision in Elm on Monday night (August 17).

Shaman Darani, 25, of Station Road, was arrested in Redmoor Lane at about 11.15pm after police officers and a Cambs Fire & Rescue team were called to the crash - which involved a white BMW - at 10.42pm.

The man was taken to the Police Investigation Centre in King’s Lynn and the police launched an appeal for witnesses to come forward with dashcam footage.

He has since been charged with two counts of assaulting an emergency worker and has been bailed to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on October 12.

The vehicle was recovered at scene.

