Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

March Foodbank set to help twice as many families this Christmas compared to five years ago

PUBLISHED: 17:04 17 December 2018

Ely Foodbank @ March is preparing to hand out hampers to clients for Christmas 2018. The number of famlies using the service has doubled in the last five years. Debbie Goddard, store manager. Picture: Kath Sansom

Ely Foodbank @ March is preparing to hand out hampers to clients for Christmas 2018. The number of famlies using the service has doubled in the last five years. Debbie Goddard, store manager. Picture: Kath Sansom

Archant

The food bank service in March is gearing up to hand out hampers to twice the amount of families this Christmas compared to five years ago.

Ely Foodbank @ March is preparing to hand out hampers to clients for Christmas 2018. The number of famlies using the service has doubled in the last five years. Picture: Kath SansomEly Foodbank @ March is preparing to hand out hampers to clients for Christmas 2018. The number of famlies using the service has doubled in the last five years. Picture: Kath Sansom

Hundreds of goodies have been donated to the weekly service from supermarkets, churches and students at Neale Wade Academy.

Volunteers are urging anybody with unwanted Christmas gifts like toys or beauty sets to donate them over the coming weeks so they can be handed out as part of the food bank’s charitable service.

Debbie Goddard, store manager of the Ely Foodbank @ March said: “We have just celebrated our fifth year and I would say we have double the number of families who need us.

“There are 15 to 20 families who come regularly every week. In addition we have more homeless people.

Ely Foodbank @ March is preparing to hand out hampers to clients for Christmas 2018. The number of famlies using the service has doubled in the last five years. Picture: Kath SansomEly Foodbank @ March is preparing to hand out hampers to clients for Christmas 2018. The number of famlies using the service has doubled in the last five years. Picture: Kath Sansom

“A lot of people come without vouchers.

“Sadly, we are finding that people, who are behind on the rent, still aren’t being given food bank vouchers from the local authority.

“This is bound to get worse because the Universal Credit system has a five week gap from one benefit to another with nothing to help people in this change over period.

“There are a lot of people in bed and breakfasts and hostels long term. One couple has been in their “temporary” bed and breakfast for two years.”

• The Food bank is open on Tuesdays from 1pm to 2.30pm at Centenary Baptis Church.

• It is open over Christmas on Boxing Day and on Wednesday Janaury 2 from 1 to 2.30pm.

• For details or to find out how to donate unwanted Christmas presents email debbiemgoddard@btinternet.com.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police hunt for attacker who left man with ‘minor injuries’ following road rage incident in Wisbech

A man has been left with minor injuries following a road rage incident in Wisbech. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Shoppers take up the mannequin challenge in Wisbech store

Live mannequin event at Peacocks in Wisbech. Ben Teun. Picture: IAN CARTER

Driver suffers ‘serious injuries’ after Fenland ditch crash that saw driver’s head smash through van front window

Pictures from the scene where a van driver’s head was forced through the front window of the van they were driving. Picture: TWITTER / @FENCOPS

Father Christmas, snow, hot soup and delighted faces as Wisbech Bandstand hosts a highly successful Christmas concert with Manea Band

Christmas concert at Wisbech Bandstand was a great success. Manea Band and Father Christmas were among the attracts - and there was a snow storm for the children. Picture; IAN CARTER

Canon Matthew Bradbury explains how he used a code word to ‘hide’ his files ahead of Royal Visit to stop the secret leaking out too early

Canon Matthew Bradbury entertains Prince Charles at St Peter and St Paul Church, Wisbech. Picture: ELY DIOCESE

Most Read

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Sadness as coach firm announces closure after 80 years in business

Spratts Coaches, Wreningham, announced they plan to close after 80 years trading. Photo: Spratts Coaches

Parents slam Norfolk academy’s ‘unfair’ disco to reward high attendance

Wayland Academy Norfolk has been criticised by parents for organising a 'rewards disco' for pupils with high attendance through the autumn term. Picture: TEN Group

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Father Christmas, snow, hot soup and delighted faces as Wisbech Bandstand hosts a highly successful Christmas concert with Manea Band

Christmas concert at Wisbech Bandstand was a great success. Manea Band and Father Christmas were among the attracts - and there was a snow storm for the children. Picture; IAN CARTER

Police hunt for attacker who left man with ‘minor injuries’ following road rage incident in Wisbech

A man has been left with minor injuries following a road rage incident in Wisbech. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Wisbech Ladies Circle present an evening of supercalifragilisticexpialidocious surprises with a screening of Mary Poppins Returns at The Luxe Cinema

Members of the Wisbech Ladies Circle. Picture: MICHELLE ROBINSON.

Sam Mechelewski Murder Trial: Accused disposed of man’s belongings days after murder

Cambridge Crown Court

Athletics: Three Counties trio tackle Thetford Trail 10k

Three Counties Running Club trio Sarah Melton-Whitelam, Lee and Sarah Johnson at Thetford
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists