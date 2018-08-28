Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

A night of pawsitive festive fun at March dog training club Christmas party

PUBLISHED: 16:51 02 January 2019

March Dog Training Club Christmas party

March Dog Training Club Christmas party

Archant

It was a night to remember at the best Christmas party in town when March Dog Training Club invited its members to dress up their furry friends for the annual fancy dress competition.

March Dog Training Club Christmas party March Dog Training Club Christmas party

Judged by guests Katie Knight and Michaela Henson, from Amical Veterinary Centre, the winner was Mary Higgins and her reindeer Shakti beating strong competition from lions, Christmas crackers, Christmas puddings and others.

After that followed games and the presentation of cheques of £400 each for Magpas and the East Anglian Air Ambulance which was raised at a sponsored walk held in September.

Pat Winfield said: “We are very grateful to the representatives of these charities who spent several hours with us and seemed to enjoy the party as much as we did.

“The evening continued with more games, a buffet, raffle and the presentation of the trophies which members compete for in December.”

March Dog Training Club Christmas party March Dog Training Club Christmas party

The top trophy was won by Christine Kaye and her dog Albe with Jane Lake and Carly coming second. Other members to win recognition for their hard work were Julie Manchett, Claire Collins, Roger Kightly, Jane Perry, John Hire, Ben Wallis, Caroline Brown, Marion Giles, Lauren Plant and Connor Akers.

• March Dog Training Club meets at the Community Centre in Station Road, March. Puppy socialising is at 6pm on Wednesday which puppies can join as soon as they have had their vaccinations and are cleared by the vet to go out.

• The intake class runs from 6.30pm to 7.30pm on a Wednesday evening and having got through that successfully there are further classes on a Tuesday and Wednesday to progress to. Further details from Janet on 01945 461058 or Maggie on 01354 657185.

March Dog Training Club Christmas party March Dog Training Club Christmas party

March Dog Training Club Christmas party March Dog Training Club Christmas party

March Dog Training Club Christmas party March Dog Training Club Christmas party

March Dog Training Club Christmas party March Dog Training Club Christmas party

March Dog Training Club Christmas party March Dog Training Club Christmas party

March Dog Training Club Christmas party March Dog Training Club Christmas party

March Dog Training Club Christmas party March Dog Training Club Christmas party

March Dog Training Club Christmas party March Dog Training Club Christmas party

March Dog Training Club Christmas party March Dog Training Club Christmas party

March Dog Training Club Christmas party March Dog Training Club Christmas party

March Dog Training Club Christmas party March Dog Training Club Christmas party

March Dog Training Club Christmas party March Dog Training Club Christmas party

March Dog Training Club Christmas party March Dog Training Club Christmas party

March Dog Training Club Christmas party March Dog Training Club Christmas party

March Dog Training Club Christmas partyMarch Dog Training Club Christmas party

.

Most Read

Murder investigation launches after a man dies five days after being stabbed in his home

Andrew Sammons, of Wisbech, died after he was stabbed in his home two days before Christmas.

Great grandmother honoured by Queen after 75 years of playing church organ

Mollie Rollins has recieved a British Empire Medal in The Queen's New Years honour's list. Mollie, of Tydd St Giles, a former village correspondent for the Wisbech Standard, has played the organ every Sunday for 75 years

Royal honour for Pinakin Patel, from Wisbech, who works to stop individuals from getting involved or supporting terrorism

Pinakin Ishvarlal Patel is to be awarded an MBE for his services to community cohesion and preventing radicalisation.

Outstanding care home in Wisbech praised for their ‘respectful, kind and compassionate’ care

Conifer Lodge care home in North Brink, Wisbech, has been ranked as outstanding for 'putting people at “the heart of their service'”. Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Brewster is looking for his happy new year home

Brewster is looking for his forever home. He is currently in foster care with Ravenswood Pet Rescue

Most Read

‘Daddy, please come home’ – Family’s emotional appeal to find missing Ipswich man

Missing Ipswich train driver Andrew Derrett (second from left) with his wife Beverley and four children Picture: BEVERLEY DERRETT

Teenage pedestrian taken to hospital after collision with car

The incident happened on Vernon Street Picture: ARCHANT

Car seized after driver ‘left licence in Spain’

The car was seized by police in Ipswich Picture: NSRAPT

Atmospheric phenomenon could bring snow to the region in January

Snowy scenes from Felixstowe during the Beast from the East Picture: TIM GARRETT-MOORE

A big-name national self-storage company is opening its first store in our region

Futura Park

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Outstanding care home in Wisbech praised for their ‘respectful, kind and compassionate’ care

Conifer Lodge care home in North Brink, Wisbech, has been ranked as outstanding for 'putting people at “the heart of their service'”. Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Murder investigation launches after a man dies five days after being stabbed in his home

Andrew Sammons, of Wisbech, died after he was stabbed in his home two days before Christmas.

Commuter chaos as lorry forces car off the road after it jack-knifed on the A47 at Guyhirn during rush hour

A lorry caused traffic chaos on the A47 after it jack-knifed near Guyhirn. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Youth football coach to face trial on paedophile charges related to football in Cambridgeshire

Police pass file on former Cambridge United and Peterborough United youth coach Michael Kit Carson to Crown Prosecution Service in football sexual abuse inquiry. The photo was taken on a coaching trip to Australia last year. (PHOTO:The Chronicle, part ofToowoomba Newspapers Pty Ltd 2017)

Watches, jewellery and medals are among a haul worth more than £2 million that police want to reunite with their rightful owners

Items recovered by police from a gang responsible for almost 100 raids in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists