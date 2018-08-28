Breaking News

Axe wielding armed robbers strike terror across Fenland as they target three late night stores and petrol stations

Two late night filling stations and a convenience store were targetted last night by armed robbers. Arrests have been made. Businesses raided include the Robin Hood filling sttaion in March, Applegreen petrol station in Chatteris and the St Peter's store in March Picture: IAN CARTER AdGarry Samuels

Axe wielding robbers who brought terror to three businesses across Fenland last night have been arrested.

Two men are in custody and being held at Parkside Police Station, Cambridge, whilst detectives piece together the scale and extent of last night’s robberies.

“Officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with these incidents at this time,” said a police spokesman.

The town of March was targeted first at around 8.54pm when armed men entered the Cost Cutter store in St Peter’s Road.

Police have described that as an “attempted armed robbery” but the same offenders are thought to have been responsible for a second attack only minutes later.

“They’ve just tried to rob the garage opposite Neale Wade with axes,” one woman reported.

“Thank God the owners aren’t hurt but they are very shaken up.”

After leaving the Robin Hood Service Station in Wimblington police believes they were the same offenders who hit a petrol station in Chatteris.

Police said the robbery took place at 9.18pm at Applegreen Petrogas in West Park Street, Chatteris.

The police spokesman said; “A 31-year-old man and a 28-year-old man, both from Cambridgeshire, are currently in custody at Parkside Police Station in Cambridge.

“No one was injured during the robberies.”

Social media is awash with calls for better policing in the Fens following the robberies.

“It is a very worrying situation,” said one man. “There needs to be a public meeting locally with senior police officers to inform the people of March what action is to be taken to help keep businesses safe.

“Axes and iron poles as reported is bloody serious.”

Another posted: “Come on, how about it Jason Ablewhite?

“You promised us more police on the beat and are asking for more money this year how about a meeting to discuss what action you are taking to protect businesses in March?

“After all said and done you as a public servant owes us that.”