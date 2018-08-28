Advanced search

Merry Christmas! Get Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree with the March Can’t Sing Choir

PUBLISHED: 17:00 24 December 2018

They may be called the March Can’t Sing Choir but don’t believe the name - you need to take a listen. Picture: CLARE BUTLER.

There’s not long until Santa will be on his way, so why not grab a mulled wine, mince pie and get Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree with the March Can’t Sing Choir.

We’re going out with a bang for our last instalment from the festive special recorded a few weeks ago at Trinity Hall.

Hear for yourself how despite being known as the Can’t Sing Choir – they can certainly hold a tune.

The choir were set up following a council initiative for Healthy Fenland in 2016 and since then they have gone on to prove that singing is a positive for the body and soul.

They have more than 40 members that meet every Wednesday night at Trinity Hall in March.

Merry Christmas from everyone at the Cambs Times!

