Fundraising marathon man from Long Sutton to take on six marathons in six days for ‘biggest challenge’ in 2019

A father-of-two from Long Sutton who started out running on a treadmill less than two years ago is gearing up to take on six marathons in six days.

Mark Harris, 37, decided to try running after he had a knee operation and it wasn’t long before he took on the open road.

He is now aiming to run six marathons in six days – around 300km – in a trip of a lifetime this November to the Azores in Portugal.

He explained: “This year will be a big year for me, but running wasn’t always something that I did.

“I had a knee operation and I was a bit lazy, so my kids were saying I needed to get out there and get in shape.

“I didn’t think I would enjoy it because it was something I was never really into at school.

“Then over the space of a few months I went from running 5K on a treadmill to doing races.

“The health benefits were great but running is a way to escape too.”

Mark, who has been manager of Hallgate Timber in Long Sutton for 16 years, is running for two charities this year – The Tribe Foundation and Cancer Research UK.

The Tribe Freedom Foundation works to end modern slavery and human trafficking.

Mark is currently organising a small charity run in Spalding on January 27 and a trail marathon on May 5.

Meanwhile, for Cancer Research he will be taking part in the Gear 10km at King’s Lynn, the full Tough Mudder at Grantham on May 19 and then the Race to the Stones.

“This will possibly be my biggest challenge as I’m aiming to raise £500 for Cancer Research by completing 100km of hilly trails in one day - aiming for under 12 hours,” Mark added, speaking about the Race to the Stones.

“Everyone has been really supportive and the kids will be taking part in the Mini Mudder challenge alongside me too.

“The first time I did a run to work the guys were even waiting to form a finish line.

“It’s been challenging but totally worth it.”

To donate visit Mark’s fundraising page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mark-harris96 or visit Mark Harris Runner UK on Facebook for more information.