Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Fundraising marathon man from Long Sutton to take on six marathons in six days for ‘biggest challenge’ in 2019

PUBLISHED: 11:59 15 January 2019

Charity fundraising by Long Sutton marathon dad Mark Harris has gone from the treadmill to racing for charity. Picture: MARK HARRIS

Charity fundraising by Long Sutton marathon dad Mark Harris has gone from the treadmill to racing for charity. Picture: MARK HARRIS

Archant

A father-of-two from Long Sutton who started out running on a treadmill less than two years ago is gearing up to take on six marathons in six days.

Charity fundraising by Long Sutton marathon dad Mark Harris has gone from the treadmill to racing for charity. Picture: MARK HARRISCharity fundraising by Long Sutton marathon dad Mark Harris has gone from the treadmill to racing for charity. Picture: MARK HARRIS

Mark Harris, 37, decided to try running after he had a knee operation and it wasn’t long before he took on the open road.

He is now aiming to run six marathons in six days – around 300km – in a trip of a lifetime this November to the Azores in Portugal.

He explained: “This year will be a big year for me, but running wasn’t always something that I did.

“I had a knee operation and I was a bit lazy, so my kids were saying I needed to get out there and get in shape.

“I didn’t think I would enjoy it because it was something I was never really into at school.

“Then over the space of a few months I went from running 5K on a treadmill to doing races.

“The health benefits were great but running is a way to escape too.”

Mark, who has been manager of Hallgate Timber in Long Sutton for 16 years, is running for two charities this year – The Tribe Foundation and Cancer Research UK.

The Tribe Freedom Foundation works to end modern slavery and human trafficking.

Mark is currently organising a small charity run in Spalding on January 27 and a trail marathon on May 5.

Meanwhile, for Cancer Research he will be taking part in the Gear 10km at King’s Lynn, the full Tough Mudder at Grantham on May 19 and then the Race to the Stones.

“This will possibly be my biggest challenge as I’m aiming to raise £500 for Cancer Research by completing 100km of hilly trails in one day - aiming for under 12 hours,” Mark added, speaking about the Race to the Stones.

“Everyone has been really supportive and the kids will be taking part in the Mini Mudder challenge alongside me too.

“The first time I did a run to work the guys were even waiting to form a finish line.

“It’s been challenging but totally worth it.”

To donate visit Mark’s fundraising page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mark-harris96 or visit Mark Harris Runner UK on Facebook for more information.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Driver arrested for drug driving in Wisbech

Driver arrested for drug driving in Wisbech. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Fen roads identified as ‘collision hotspot’ will be targeted in two week campaign by police to catch speeding motorists

A141 between March and Chatteris has seen numerous crashes in recent times. Police believe speeding could have caused some of them and will be stepping up enforcement. Picture: ARCHANT

Walpole St Andrew woman says she is thousands of pounds out of pocket after West Walton builder left work unfinished and unsafe

Frances Adams, of Walpole St Andrew, has been left thousands of pounds out of pocket and living in a “pile of rubble for a kitchen” after West Walton builder Michael Hackett left work unfinished and unsafe. Picture: HARRY RUTTER.

Polish boy, 13, saves to buy a £600 off road bike - three days later as he pushes it along a Wisbech road he’s badly beaten and the bike stolen

WISBECHl 13 year old victim was injured and a Suzuki off road bike (as pictured) has been stolen. It is believed two males were involved.

Wisbech police officer acquitted on assault charge

Wisbech police officer cleared of assault PC Dean Thompson. PICTURE: Archant

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Fundraising marathon man from Long Sutton to take on six marathons in six days for ‘biggest challenge’ in 2019

Charity fundraising by Long Sutton marathon dad Mark Harris has gone from the treadmill to racing for charity. Picture: MARK HARRIS

Individuals recognised for their community spirit at Wisbech Lions certificate evening

Individuals recognised for their community spirit at Wisbech Lions certificate evening. Picture; IAN CARTER

No let up by Fenland Council to tackle spitting and dropping cigarette butts as they renew contract to Kingdom enforcement team

Enforcement officials from Kingdom checking out a suspected offender for littering in Wisbech. Part of a crackdown by Fenland Council they say is cost neutral. Picture: KINGDOM

Whittlesey prepares for the 40th Straw Bear Festival this weekend

Revellers at Whittlesey Straw Bear Festival 2018

Rotary Club of March donates £400 to March foodbank, which has seen a 30 per cent increase in users since opening six years ago

March Rotary Club president Alan Burdass giving a cheque donation to Barbara Taylor, co-ordinator of the March branch of the Ely Food Bank. Picture: ALBERT HORTON.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists