Published: 11:24 AM March 1, 2021

David Scrimshaw was admitted to Askham House in Doddington in 2018 after a serious collision which left him with a diffuse axonal brain injury. - Credit: Askham Rehab

A man who sustained a life-threatening brain injury following a crash four years ago hopes he can soon return home thanks to a Fenland rehabilitation centre.

David Scrimshaw of Wisbech was involved in a serious collision after his car hit a lorry in 2017, leaving him with a diffuse axonal brain injury, one of the most dangerous types of head injuries.

The former carpenter also had to have his right arm amputated just above the elbow before arriving at Askham Rehab, part of Askham Village Community in Doddington, from a Level 1 rehabilitation unit in 2018.

But on arrival, David had a prolonged disorder of consciousness, where he was unable to engage in therapy sessions or make eye contact with others.

“Diffuse axonal injuries cause a lot of damage to brain cells and, being so life-threatening, can take an extensive period of time to recover from,” Sara Neaves, clinical lead and outpatient service manager at Askham Rehab, said.

David has been able to make progress with aspects like a MYRO table, a sensor-based surface with interactive applications to provide cognitive stimulation to help David reach and rotate with his left upper limb. - Credit: Askham Rehab

You may also want to watch:

“Due to the nature of the injury, David’s rehabilitation required treatment from all four of our Askham Rehab disciplines; clinical psychology, physiotherapy, occupational therapy and speech and language therapy.”

David has been able to make progress with aspects like a MYRO table, a sensor-based surface with interactive applications to provide cognitive stimulation to help David reach and rotate with his left upper limb.

He has also used hydrotherapy to improve movement in his joints and the community’s sensory rooms to stimulate David’s senses.

“David couldn’t speak a word on arrival and can now hold conversations,” Sara said.

It is hoped with the amount of progress David is making at Askham Rehab, that he can soon return home to his parents. - Credit: Askham Rehab

“He’s now making eye contact, initiating conversations, participating with the activities team, and engaging in the physiotherapy sessions.

“The road to recovery has been a long one, but we’re hopeful that one day David will return home to his parents.”

Summing up his time at Askham, David said: “I like everyone. There are good people looking after me.”

Aliyyah Begum-Nasser, operations director at Askham, said: “David’s journey encompasses what Brain Injury Awareness Month is about, highlighting the strategies to improve the quality of life for people living with brain injuries and their families.”

For more information on Askham Rehab, visit: https://askhamrehab.com/ and to watch David’s journey at Askham Rehab, go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8C7CH2Y5Dm8&feature=youtu.be.