Man wanted in Cottenham shooting after woman and eight-year-old boy suffer ‘minor injuries’

PUBLISHED: 14:28 29 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:28 29 December 2018

Detectives want to speak to Thomas Wall, 32, in connection with a shooting that happened just after 8am today (December 29) in Smithy Fen, Cottenham. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Police have released a photograph of a man who is wanted in connection with a shooting in Cottenham after a woman and eight-year-old boy suffered ‘minor injuries’.

Detectives want to speak to Thomas Wall, 32, following the incident at just after 8am today (December 29) in Smithy Fen, Cottenham.

A 37-year-old woman and an eight-year-old boy suffered minor injuries and did not require hospital treatment.

No arrests have been made and inquiries continue to trace Wall.

Detective Inspector Anthony Grief, who is leading the investigation, said: “We’re treating this very seriously but we believe it is an isolated incident. Thankfully, nobody was seriously hurt but it could easily have been a lot worse.

“I would urge anyone who sees Wall or knows of his whereabouts to contact police immediately and not to approach him.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident 83 of today (December 29) or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

