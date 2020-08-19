Advanced search

Man to appear in court charged with breaching criminal behaviour order

PUBLISHED: 11:56 19 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:57 19 August 2020

Peterborough Magistrates Court

A man who was arrested in Wisbech will appear in court today (Wednesday) charged with breaching a criminal behaviour order.

Nicholas Olopo, from Milton Keynes, was arrested in Lynn Road yesterday afternoon (Tuesday) by the local neighbourhood team.

The 28-year-old has since been charged with breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order as he associated himself from someone he was prohibited from doing so. This order had been placed upon him in 2016.

Olopo, of Norrington in Two Mile Ash was remanded in custody and will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court.

