One witness said they saw four ambulances and four police cars along Gull Road, Guyhirn following concerns for a man's welfare. - Credit: Submitted

A man was taken to hospital after concerns for their welfare were raised.

Police and ambulance crews were in attendance at an address on Gull Road, Guyhirn for around two hours today (Monday).

One witness said they saw a flurry of vehicles lined along the road at around 4am.

“I saw four ambulances and four police cars on Gull Road; I'm not sure what time they arrived, maybe before 4am,” they said.

“They were inside a house and left about 6am.”

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said officers were called to the area just after 4am.

“We were called at 4.07am to Gull Road in Guyhirn to assist the ambulance service with a concern for the welfare of a person,” they said.

“A man was taken to hospital and no crimes have been raised.”

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson added: “We had one call in Guyhirn and that was to a private residential address, so we are unable to release any information.”