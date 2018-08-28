Advanced search

Jail for man who threatened probation officer because she wouldn’t send him to prison

PUBLISHED: 19:30 05 February 2019

A man who threatened his probation officer because she wouldnt send him to prison has been granted his wish by a judge.

A man who threatened his probation officer because she wouldnt send him to prison has been granted his wish by a judge. Picture: ARCHANT.

Archant

A man who threatened his probation officer and said he would “set fire to the premises” because she wouldn’t send him to prison has been jailed.

Grant Henry, 26, visited the probation offices in Newmarket Road, Cambridge, on January 7 where he confronted the woman and demanded to be sent to prison because he had nowhere to live.

When the woman said having nowhere to live didn’t justify being sent to prison he started shouting and became aggressive.

Another probation worker heard the commotion and attempted to intervene.

Henry punched the reception desk, threatened the pair and said he would set fire to the premises.

He threatened police officers when they arrived and was arrested. Officers found a knuckleduster when searching him.

Henry, of Ditton Walk, Cambridge, admitted two counts of using threatening behaviour and one of possession of a weapon in a public place.

On Friday (February 1) at Peterborough Crown Court he was sentenced to 25 weeks in prison.

PC Ross Howard said: “Although there may be sympathy for Henry’s situation, having nowhere to live isn’t an excuse to threaten people and carry an offensive weapon.

“This was a frightening experience for those involved and they were genuinely fearful for their safety.”

