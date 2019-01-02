Man suffers ‘life-threatening injuries’ after being struck by car at 4am on New Year’s Day in Cambridgeshire

A man has suffered serious injuries after being struck by a car on New Year’s Day at around 4.30am.

The man, in his 50s, was walking near to the A1139 Orton Parkway in Peterborough at the time of the incident.

He has suffered life-threatening injuries and still remains in Addenbrooke’s Hospital in critical condition. The driver was not injured.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “The driver stopped at the scene and is assisting police with their enquiries.

“Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the pedestrian in the area prior to the collision which took place at 4.30am at Orton Brimbles.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101, quoting incident 185 of January 1. You can report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.