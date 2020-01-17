Advanced search

Wisbech man, 22, ignored court orders involving his 'child' girlfriend

17 January, 2020 - 11:58
Andre Day has been sentenced after ignoring court orders involving his child girlfriend. Picture: Helen Drake/Archant

A Wisbech man who repeatedly ignored court orders involving his 'child' girlfriend has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

Andre Day, 22, was arrested on August 25 2018, after police were notified he had breached a restraining order prohibiting him from contacting the victim.

Previous to his arrest, concerns about the victim's relationship with Day were raised with police and other support agencies by her parents.

This resulted in a Child Abduction Warning Notice (CAWN) being issued to Day in September 2017.

The warning meant Day would be committing offences under the Child Abduction Act if he were to continue spending time with the victim, up until the day she turned 16.

Day, of Stow Road, breached this notice, resulting in him being taken to court and issued with a restraining order to prevent him contacting the girl.

Since the issuing of the restraining order in February 2018, Day was arrested and charged for breaching it the following month.

He was bailed by magistrates' with various conditions including to live at an address in Somerset and was unable to visit Cambridgeshire.

He again ignored these court orders and was in communication with the victim, which included messages of a sexual nature.

In June of last year, Day was charged with harassment, by way of breaching a restraining order and engaging in sexual communication with a child.

DC Marc Bates said: "Day was in a relationship with the victim who he knew was still a child in the eyes of the law.

"He showed no regard for the law, persistently ignoring court orders and taking advantage of a young person.

"Our persistence with this case has paid off, putting measures in place for us to be able to closely monitor Day.

"As a registered sex offender, he will now be managed by a member of the force's Public Protection Unit which means they will pay him unannounced visits, check he is not breaching any of his conditions and monitor his electronic devices.

"Breaches of any conditions will result in further action being taken against Day."

On Monday (January 13), Day appeared at Peterborough Crown Court and was sentenced to a three-year community order, must carry out 240 hours of unpaid work, and complete two programmes; a 60-day programme for sex offenders and a 40-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He has also been placed on the Sex Offenders Register for five years, made subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) for five years and an indefinite restraining order prohibiting him from contacting the victim or her mother.

