Man's body found by member of public in Wisbech bushes
PUBLISHED: 09:04 13 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:04 13 June 2019
A man's body was found in bushes in Wisbech this morning by a member of the public.
A man's body was found in bushes in Cromwell Road, Wisbech this morning by a member of the public. Police and ambulance services are pictured at the scene. Picture: IAN CARTER.
Police were called by the ambulance service just after 7am this morning (Thursday June 13) following the discovery in Cromwell Road.
Officers are currently investigating and remain at the scene.
South Brink and Cromwell Road remain closed as a result of the incident.
Traffic is being sent down South Brink and Weasenham Lane.