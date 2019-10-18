Man, 27, reported after stolen moped found by police following search warrant
18 October, 2019 - 10:03
Archant
A man has been reported after a stolen moped was found in the Fens.
Police recovered the motorcycle from an address in Wisbech on Thursday, October 17.
You may also want to watch:
A man in his late 20s was interviewed and has been reported for various offences.
A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "Officers executed a S26 Theft Act search warrant and have recovered a stolen moped.
"A 27-year-old man has been formally interviewed and reported for offences."