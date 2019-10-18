Advanced search

Man, 27, reported after stolen moped found by police following search warrant

18 October, 2019 - 10:03
Police have recovered a stolen moped in Wisbech. Picture: Archant

Police have recovered a stolen moped in Wisbech. Picture: Archant

Archant

A man has been reported after a stolen moped was found in the Fens.

Police recovered the motorcycle from an address in Wisbech on Thursday, October 17.

You may also want to watch:

A man in his late 20s was interviewed and has been reported for various offences.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "Officers executed a S26 Theft Act search warrant and have recovered a stolen moped.

"A 27-year-old man has been formally interviewed and reported for offences."

Most Read

Demolition of 11 and 12 High Street, Wisbech, ‘regrettable’ but now all agree retention not an option as council gives green light for removal

Fenland District Council has agreed to the demolition of 11-12 High Street, Wisbech; 15 flats and a shop on the ground floor most likely to be built there. Picture; ARCHANT

Tractor driver released under investigation until October 31 after collision in which a man in his 30s died

Fatal crash at Emneth. A man has died following a collision in Outwell today. The man who died was a passenger in a car involved in the collision in Wisbech Road, Picture; IAN CARTER

Wisbech man claimed 14,000 indecent images of children and 400 videos were on his computer before he bought it - then he told the truth

Steven Brown, of Admirals Drive, Wisbech, was handed a suspended sentence after he was found with 14,000 indecent photos of children on his computer. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

Father of six named as victim of Wisbech collision - appeal launched by family friend to support his family

The xi children of Ben Johnson and his fiance Ashleigh. Mr Johnson died after a collision in Outwell Road, Wisbech. A family friend has set up an appeal to support the family. Picture; FAMILY

Wisbech thief who stole cleaning products and confectionery from Poundland - and used stolen bank card to buy cigarettes - is jailed for 18 months

Kevin Holmes, of Chapnall Close, Wisbech, stole almost £100 worth of cleaning products and confectionery from Poundland during three separate visits. He also used a stolen bank card to buy cigarettes using contactless payment. The 37-year-old has been jailed for 18 months. Picture: POLICE.

Most Read

Demolition of 11 and 12 High Street, Wisbech, ‘regrettable’ but now all agree retention not an option as council gives green light for removal

Fenland District Council has agreed to the demolition of 11-12 High Street, Wisbech; 15 flats and a shop on the ground floor most likely to be built there. Picture; ARCHANT

Tractor driver released under investigation until October 31 after collision in which a man in his 30s died

Fatal crash at Emneth. A man has died following a collision in Outwell today. The man who died was a passenger in a car involved in the collision in Wisbech Road, Picture; IAN CARTER

Wisbech man claimed 14,000 indecent images of children and 400 videos were on his computer before he bought it - then he told the truth

Steven Brown, of Admirals Drive, Wisbech, was handed a suspended sentence after he was found with 14,000 indecent photos of children on his computer. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

Father of six named as victim of Wisbech collision - appeal launched by family friend to support his family

The xi children of Ben Johnson and his fiance Ashleigh. Mr Johnson died after a collision in Outwell Road, Wisbech. A family friend has set up an appeal to support the family. Picture; FAMILY

Wisbech thief who stole cleaning products and confectionery from Poundland - and used stolen bank card to buy cigarettes - is jailed for 18 months

Kevin Holmes, of Chapnall Close, Wisbech, stole almost £100 worth of cleaning products and confectionery from Poundland during three separate visits. He also used a stolen bank card to buy cigarettes using contactless payment. The 37-year-old has been jailed for 18 months. Picture: POLICE.

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Fen police reveal weekly chore – checking all officers’ equipment and vehicles in what they call the #TetrisChallenge

Tetris Challenge! Each week, police in Cambridgeshire must carry out a number of vehicle and equipment checks. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

Man, 27, reported after stolen moped found by police following search warrant

Police have recovered a stolen moped in Wisbech. Picture: Archant

£16.62 refund - in notes and cash - hand delivered by Fenland Council to yachtsman who complained about day he moored at Crosskeys marina, Sutton Bridge

£1.62 in coins, the rest in notes, was popped through the letter box of Brian Jones to refund him for his stay at Crosskeys marina, Sutton Bridge. The coins were stuck to a Fenland Council ‘with compliments’ slip. An accompanying letter in response to his complaint was also enclosed. Picture;: ARCHANT

New chairman of region’s ambulance trust is appointed

Nicola Scrivings has been appointed chair of the East of England Ambulance Service Trust. Picture: EEAST

Planning Inspectorate overturns enforcement ruling by Fenland Council to allow for small travellers’ site near Wisbech

Bevis Lane and New Drove junction, Wisbech St Mary, near to where Stephen Upton has won a planning dispute with Fenland Council to allow the siting of two traveller caravans. Picture; GOOGLE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists