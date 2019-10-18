Man, 27, reported after stolen moped found by police following search warrant

Police have recovered a stolen moped in Wisbech. Picture: Archant Archant

A man has been reported after a stolen moped was found in the Fens.

Police recovered the motorcycle from an address in Wisbech on Thursday, October 17.

A man in his late 20s was interviewed and has been reported for various offences.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "Officers executed a S26 Theft Act search warrant and have recovered a stolen moped.

"A 27-year-old man has been formally interviewed and reported for offences."