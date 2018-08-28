Advanced search

Man who stabbed someone over a cookie in Subway is jailed

PUBLISHED: 19:30 04 February 2019

Rekan Kakarash, 21, jailed after stabbing a member of the public with a lock knife in Subway after refusing to wait his turn when ordering a cookie. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

A man stabbed a member of the public with a knife in Subway after refusing to wait his turn when ordering a cookie.

Rekan Kakarash, 21, head-butted the 35-year-old man in the side of the head and made a stabbing motion with his car keys before pulling the knife from his pocket and plunging it into his shoulder.

Kakarash had tried to order a cookie, ignoring the customer, who was waiting for his sandwich at the till in Subway, Lincoln Road, Peterborough, just after 9am on July 22 last year.

The customer told Kakarash the solitary member of staff was making his sandwich, meaning he would have to wait in line.

Kakarash responded by head-butting the 35-year-old man in the side of the head and making a stabbing motion with his car keys.

The man stumbled backwards and there was a scuffle before Kakarash pulled the lock-knife from his pocket and the victim backed away until he was trapped against the wall of the shop. A struggle ensued and Kakarash stabbed the victim in the shoulder.

The victim managed to hold Kakarash on the floor and police were called.

Kakarash, of Allexton Gardens, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to causing grievous body harm and possessing a knife in a public place and at Cambridge Crown Court on Thursday (January 31) was sentenced to 15 months in jail.

Detective Sergeant Thomas Power said: “Kakarash was simply told to do the polite thing and wait to make his order but responded with violence.

“Using a knife can have fatal consequences. Fortunately, on this occasion, the victim was taken to hospital but did not have serious injuries.”

