Man who threatened to shoot his partner and ‘get rid’ of her body after she didn’t get his cigarettes is jailed

A man from Wisbech who threatened to shoot his girlfriend and ‘get rid’ of her body after she didn’t get him his cigarettes has been jailed.

David Cheetham of Osborne Road has been sentenced to one year and eight months in prison after the incident on December 16 last year.

The 35-year-old and his partner were visiting her cousin in the Fenland town when Cheetham waited in the car while the victim went inside to pick something up.

A court heard how when she came out, Cheetham shouted profanities at her and drove off.

The victim walked back to their home in Osborne Road to find Cheetham who demanded she get his cigarettes from the car for him.

When she refused to do so, Cheetham said “if you don’t, I will shoot you and get rid of your body.”

The victim knew Cheetham had a firearm as he had waved it in her face and threatened to kill her with it during previous arguments. Fearing for her life, the victim contacted the police.

Cheetham was arrested and a police search of his vehicle recovered a hand gun, which was found to be a blank firing gun with blank ammunition.

He was found guilty of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday, July 17.

He was sentenced to prison and handed an indefinite restraining order.

Detective Constable, Marc Bates, who investigated, said: “The victim in this case had been subjected to violent outbursts from Cheetham which left her extremely distressed and upset.

“He terrified her with the threats he made and seemed to get pleasure from inciting that fear.

“I am glad justice has been done for the victim, and I encourage anyone living with domestic abuse to come forward.

“We would strongly urge anyone who is a victim of domestic abuse to contact police on 101 or call the national domestic violence helpline on 0808 2000 247.”

For more advice and support on domestic abuse, visit: /bit.ly/39jU8er