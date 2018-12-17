Police hunt for attacker who left man with ‘minor injuries’ following road rage incident in Wisbech

A man has been left with minor injuries following a road rage incident in Wisbech. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A man has suffered minor injuries after being assaulted in a Wisbech road rage incident yesterday morning, police have confirmed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A man has been left with minor injuries following a road rage incident in Wisbech. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS A man has been left with minor injuries following a road rage incident in Wisbech. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Officers are now on the hunt for the attacker and are appealing for witnesses of the incident which happened on Sunday, December 16.

It happened at around 10:45am on the roundabout on the A47 / A1101 on Elm High Road. A grey 4x4 and a white Ford Transit van were involved in a collision.

After the crash, the driver of the white van approached the 4x4 driver and assaulted him, causing minor injuries.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said: “Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has dash cam evidence.”

Anyone with information should contact PC Mark Whitmore in the Roads Armed Policing Team at Swaffham on 101 or email WhitmoreMJ@norfolk.pnn.police.uk.