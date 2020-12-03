Three arrested and man injured after violent disorder in Wisbech

Police and armed response officers were called to a violent disorder on Chapel Road, Wisbech where three men were arrested. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Three men were arrested and a man suffered minor injuries after reports of violence in Wisbech.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cambridgeshire police, armed response officers and a dog unit were called to Chapel Road on the afternoon of Wednesday, December 2 following reports of violent disorder in the area.

Three men, all in their twenties, were arrested while a man in his thirties was treated by ambulance staff for minor injuries, but did not require hospital treatment.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: “We were called at just before 4pm on December 2 to reports of violence in Chapel Road, Wisbech.

“Three men, all from Wisbech were arrested. Two of the men, aged 20 and 25, were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and assault. The third man, aged 25, was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

“All three remain in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station and the investigation continues.”

Any witnesses of the incident or events leading up to it are urged to call 101, quoting incident 315 of December 2.

You may also want to watch: