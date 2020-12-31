Advanced search

Injuries 'unclear' after man in his 40s hit by car outside Asda supermarket in Wisbech

PUBLISHED: 14:17 31 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:18 31 December 2019

A man was struck by a car outside Asda supermarket in Wisbech on the A1101, North End. Picture: Google Maps

A man was struck by a car outside Asda supermarket in Wisbech on the A1101, North End. Picture: Google Maps

Google Maps

A man in his 40s has been hit by a car outside a supermarket in Wisbech, police have revealed.

A man in his 40s has been hit by a car outside a supermarket in Wisbech, police have revealed.

You may also want to watch:

The man's injuries are still "unclear" after the incident which took place at around 12.20pm on the A1101, North End this afternoon (December 31).

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "We were called at 12.20pm with reports of an RTC on the A1101, North End - outside Asda Stores.

"A man in his 40s is being treated at the scene after being hit by a car, injuries are unclear at the moment."

More to follow.

Most Read

Busy night for Fen Cops who seize uninsured cars and arrest unlicensed drivers

Busy night for Fen Cops in Wisbech as arrests are made and cars are seized. Picture: Supplied/@FenCops

Wisbech park toilets forced to close after being ‘vandalised by children’ overnight

The toilet block in Wisbech Park vandalised by children, the town council has revealed. Picture: Google Maps

Busy weekend for rural cops in Fenland as officers are ‘run off their feet’ with crime – some receiving a helping hand

Rural crime officers in Fenland were �run off their feet� over the weekend after being inundated with incidents. Picture: Supplied/@FenCops

Councillor Steve Tierney looks back on ‘truly incredible year’ at Wisbech Castle

Councillor Steve Tierney (pictured) has reflected on a �truly incredible year� at Wisbech Castle. Picture: Archant/Archive

Man dies after crash on A17 at Terrington St Clement

A man died on Monday (December 30) in a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Busy night for Fen Cops who seize uninsured cars and arrest unlicensed drivers

Busy night for Fen Cops in Wisbech as arrests are made and cars are seized. Picture: Supplied/@FenCops

Wisbech park toilets forced to close after being ‘vandalised by children’ overnight

The toilet block in Wisbech Park vandalised by children, the town council has revealed. Picture: Google Maps

Busy weekend for rural cops in Fenland as officers are ‘run off their feet’ with crime – some receiving a helping hand

Rural crime officers in Fenland were �run off their feet� over the weekend after being inundated with incidents. Picture: Supplied/@FenCops

Councillor Steve Tierney looks back on ‘truly incredible year’ at Wisbech Castle

Councillor Steve Tierney (pictured) has reflected on a �truly incredible year� at Wisbech Castle. Picture: Archant/Archive

Man dies after crash on A17 at Terrington St Clement

A man died on Monday (December 30) in a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Injuries ‘unclear’ after man in his 40s hit by car outside Asda supermarket in Wisbech

A man was struck by a car outside Asda supermarket in Wisbech on the A1101, North End. Picture: Google Maps

ATHLETICS: Three Counties runners skip the Christmas gifts for impressive festive parkruns

Mark and Anne-Marie Mattless at the Cambridge 10k. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

Man dies after crash on A17 at Terrington St Clement

A man died on Monday (December 30) in a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement. Picture: Google Maps

Here’s what was making the news on December 31 in years gone by - from all corners of Cambridgeshire

A stage for loading beet on Ouse near Littleport. Picture; SUBMITTED

Our reporter and photographer Harry Rutter shares his 15 favourite snaps from 2019

2019 has been a colourful year of photos in the Cambs Times, Wisbech Standard and Ely Standard. Here are some of the best by our Harry Rutter.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists