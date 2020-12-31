Injuries 'unclear' after man in his 40s hit by car outside Asda supermarket in Wisbech

A man in his 40s has been hit by a car outside a supermarket in Wisbech, police have revealed.

The man's injuries are still "unclear" after the incident which took place at around 12.20pm on the A1101, North End this afternoon (December 31).

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "We were called at 12.20pm with reports of an RTC on the A1101, North End - outside Asda Stores.

"A man in his 40s is being treated at the scene after being hit by a car, injuries are unclear at the moment."

More to follow.