Injuries 'unclear' after man in his 40s hit by car outside Asda supermarket in Wisbech
PUBLISHED: 14:17 31 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:18 31 December 2019
A man in his 40s has been hit by a car outside a supermarket in Wisbech, police have revealed.
The man's injuries are still "unclear" after the incident which took place at around 12.20pm on the A1101, North End this afternoon (December 31).
A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "We were called at 12.20pm with reports of an RTC on the A1101, North End - outside Asda Stores.
"A man in his 40s is being treated at the scene after being hit by a car, injuries are unclear at the moment."
More to follow.