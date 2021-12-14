A man escaped injury after crashing at Clough's Cross Bridge near Parson Drove. - Credit: Google Maps

A man escaped injury after crashing at a bridge today (Tuesday).

Cambridgeshire Police were called to a single-vehicle crash on the Clough’s Cross Bridge near Parson Drove earlier this morning.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “Police were called at 3.18am to a report of a single-vehicle road traffic collision on the Clough’s Cross Bridge, Parson Drove.

“No injuries were sustained and the road was closed for a short time while the vehicle was recovered.”

The spokesperson said Cambridgeshire Highways are assessing the damage caused to the bridge following the crash.