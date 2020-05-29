Advanced search

Man, 37, in court after resident hit by car in Fen village

PUBLISHED: 12:20 29 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:20 29 May 2020

Nathan Large is due in court after reports of a man being hit by a car in Sayers Crescent, Wisbech St Mary. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man charged in connection with assault and driving offences after reports that a man was hit by a car in a nearby village is due in court today (Friday, May 29).

Nathan Large of Ellerby Drive, Wisbech was arrested on Wednesday night (May 27) following reports of a man being hit by a car in Sayers Crescent, Wisbech St Mary on the same day.

The victim, who is a man in his 40s, suffered minor injuries.

Large, 37, has since been charged with one count of assault causing actual bodily harm, dangerous driving, criminal damage and driving without insurance.

Large has been remanded in custody and will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today.

