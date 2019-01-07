Driver killed on A1303 near Bottisham after leaving the road and crashing into tree – the road is now closed
07 January, 2019 - 14:26
GOOGLE MAPS
A man has been killed in a collision on a Cambridgeshire road this morning after his car left the road and collided with a tree.
The crash happened at around 9.45am this morning (January 7) on the A1303 near Bottisham – the road has been closed between Bottisham and the A14.
A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Officers attended the scene, along with fire and ambulance crews, but the man died at the scene.
“Anyone who saw the collision should call 101 and ask to speak to a member of the road policing unit quoting incident 100 of January 7.”