Published: 2:50 PM October 11, 2021 Updated: 2:54 PM October 11, 2021

A man has died and another remains in hospital in a life-threatening condition following a three-car crash on the A47 near Wittering.

Police were called to the road from Peterborough towards Duddington at 8.12pm on Friday (October 8).

The man had been driving a red Ford Fiesta and died at the scene.

The drivers and passengers in the other two vehicles, a grey BMW M8 and a black Range Rover, received various injuries with one person in a life-threatening condition.

Anyone who saw the crash, or has any information or dashcam footage from the moments leading up to it, is urged to contact police via web chat, online forms or call 101, quoting incident 488 of October 8.