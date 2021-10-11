News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Man dies in three-car A47 crash and another remains in life-threatening condition

Ben Jolley

Published: 2:50 PM October 11, 2021    Updated: 2:54 PM October 11, 2021
Man dies and another remains in hospital following three-car crash on the A47 near Wittering

Man dies and another remains in hospital following three-car crash on the A47 near Wittering. Police were called to the road from Peterborough towards Duddington at 8.12pm on Friday (October 8). - Credit: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

A man has died and another remains in hospital in a life-threatening condition following a three-car crash on the A47 near Wittering.

Police were called to the road from Peterborough towards Duddington at 8.12pm on Friday (October 8).

The man had been driving a red Ford Fiesta and died at the scene.

The drivers and passengers in the other two vehicles, a grey BMW M8 and a black Range Rover, received various injuries with one person in a life-threatening condition.

Anyone who saw the crash, or has any information or dashcam footage from the moments leading up to it, is urged to contact police via web chatonline forms or call 101, quoting incident 488 of October 8.

