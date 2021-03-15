Published: 10:51 AM March 15, 2021 Updated: 12:22 PM March 15, 2021

Scene of fatal collision in Cambridgeshire on Sunday. A1 junction with Wothorpe. - Credit: Google

A man died following a single-vehicle collision on the A1 yesterday (14 March).

At just before 3am, a grey Peugeot 407 was travelling northbound, near the junction with the A43 at Wothorpe, when it left the road and hit a tree.

The driver, a man in his 30s from Wittering, was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was injured.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage should contact police via their web chat service or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 51 of 14 March. Anyone without internet access should call 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.

Police have not yet named the victim